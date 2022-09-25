Auckland to Cape Reinga: Planning the ultimate Northland road trip

New Zealand’s eternally sunny Northland has miles of golden coastlines, an abundance of great cafés, scenic outdoor activities and luxurious accommodation to offer. Congratulations are in order to those who persevere and make it through the Dome Valley traffic and over the windy Brynderwyns.

First stop when making the adventure north should be Waipū Beach. Head to The Cove Café and grab a coffee and some brunch from their extensive menu. I’m a sucker for their Mexican breakfast burrito, and the homemade pizza is a no-brainer if you’re after a quick and casual dinner.

While in the area, make sure you slot in a trip to Waipū Caves and check out the glowworm colony. The caves are around a 25-minute drive north from Waipū Beach. Take a torch and watch your footing. The glowworms can be spotted day or night. Plan your visit off-peak as they won’t make an appearance when there are too many noisy people or stray torch beams.

After your visit to the caves, head back towards the coast and pull into Wilson’s Dam. This fisherman’s spot is located off the State Highway, just north of Ruakākā on Prescott Road. The dam was created as a water reservoir for the local area and is now regularly stocked by Fish and Game with both rainbow and brown trout. No boats are allowed on the dam, but it’s a good spot to wander and picnic if fishing isn’t your thing.

READ MORE:

* Epic family roadie up North Island's SH1: The end of the tail

* Mangawhai Heads offers peace, quiet and rugged scenery

* Discover the wonders of Whangarei



While you’re in the vicinity, head into the Ruakākā township. Mosey along the beach or head up the coast and check out the new developments at Marden Point and One Tree Point. Just watch, this is sure to be the new Pauanui. For dinner, we highly recommend you pay a visit to Spice Route Indian Restaurant in Ruakākā for authentic soul-warming dishes.

David Kirkland Whangārei Town Basin.

Once you’ve ticked the quiet beach towns off your list, continue north to Whangārei – Northland’s only major city. Travel to the Town Basin and drop by NZ Fudge Farm for a caramel fudge-infused coffee and stock up on some car treats. NZ Fudge Farm boasts one of Whangārei’s largest selections of handmade chocolates, traditional fudge plus other local and imported goodies.

Venture further out to the idyllic Whangārei Heads. At the point, looking back on the town centre and oil refinery, is Bream Head Scenic Reserve and Mount Manaia. Feeling adventurous? Then tackle the two-hour hike to the summit. At the top, you’ll be treated to views of Marotere islands (colloquially known as Hen and Chicken islands). If breaking a sweat isn’t your idea of a holiday, meander around the headland and explore Te Whara (Bream Head). There are historic WWII gun emplacements and observation posts to discover.

Northland NZ Bream Head is a scenic coastal reserve.

Ocean Beach in Whangārei Heads is another point of interest to add to your Northland bucket list. With golden sands, rock pools and surf-cast fishing, this beach is always popular in the warmer months. On your way back to the mainland, stop off at the self-proclaimed ‘jewel in Northland’s crown’, Parua Bay Tavern. Relax on picnic tables in their backyard or out on the pier, enjoy a cold pint and a bite to eat with sea views.

When you’ve exhausted your Whangārei bucket list, head north via Huanui Fresh and The Black Stump Coffee Shop. This family-run business is popular with tourists, tradies and professionals alike. They are well known for their fresh-out-of-the-oven roast pumpkin, chicken and rosemary pies.

To satisfy your sweet tooth, we can vouch for their decadent handmade ice creams. The Russian fudge with salted caramel will knock your socks off. Pop next door to their produce market and stock up on your locally sourced fruit and veg while you’re at it.

Continue up the island along the coast. Unfortunately the unofficial walkway that leads from Matapouri Bay over Rangitapu headland to the famous Mermaid Pools is temporarily closed. This is due to the high number of visitors causing ecological damage to the area.

Whangarei District Council Moureeses Bay, Whananaki is a 45-minute drive north of Whangārei.

Instead, go for a swim or snorkel in summer at Moureeses Bay in Whananaki. There’s also a coastal walk which will lead you south to Sandy Bay in Tutukākā. This is three hours each way, however the views are amazing and you can detour to the Capitaine Bougainville Memorial on the north point of Oruaea Bay.

A great way to break up the drive is to experience Northland via two wheels with the Pou Herenga Tai Twin Coast Cycle Trail. This route stretches from coast to coast, 87kms from the beautiful Bay of Islands to the scenic Hokianga Harbour. With four major sections, it can be travelled in either direction. Most of the trail is off-road, so you can potter along without worrying too much about traffic. The route takes between one and three days to complete and there are plenty of options to hire bikes and shuttles to assist you on your journey.

The next major town en route is Kerikeri. Pull up a seat under a palm frond umbrella at Super Bowl. Enjoy a fresh kokoda snapper poké bowl and a cup of Supreme coffee. Don’t get caught short though, they are only open weekdays. Stretch your legs by taking a stroll along the Kerikeri River track. Follow the bank of the Kerikeri River through regenerating forest and discover the remains of an historic power house as well as Rainbow Falls. This easy walk covers 3.5km from the town basin to Rainbow Falls. Take a dip in the icy pool and swim under the waterfall post-walk if you’re feeling brave.

Northland Inc/David Kirkland It’s a 3.5km walk to Rainbow Falls.

With all this exercise and fresh air, you’ll be needing a cosy place to rest your head. Check out Takou River Magic Cottages, just North of Kerikeri in Kaeo. This boutique accommodation features a range of options. From glamping to riverside cottages, right through to hiring ‘The House’, a luxurious eco-home with an infinity pool and sweeping ocean views. This beauty can sleep up to 12 guests. If you’re really looking for luxury, book one of their many packages for a pampered two-night stay, complete with massages and spa treatments.

Further north, the next iconic spot before hitting the tip of the country is Container Café in Pukenui. This is the best stop you can make before the 50-minute drive to the end of New Zealand. Grab a pāua pie and a real fruit ice cream. Pet the horse over the fence and have a yarn to the friendly staff working the counter. It doesn’t get much more Kiwi than this.