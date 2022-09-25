Five family-friendly escapes in Northland

From an ancient lava valley, to a fairytale treehouse, here are Northand's best hidden experiences.

Coordinating the family for a holiday can be an adventure in itself, but there's no better way to create unforgettable memories with – and apart from – the kids.

There are a few extra elements to consider when looking at family holiday accommodation. Affordability is key with multiple numbers in tow, so is finding the balance between relaxing and thrilling activities to please all parties.

Given its white sand beaches and abundance of family-friendly attractions, Northland is one particular destination that serves the whole household well. Here, you can sleep above the fishes on a houseboat, watch the sunrise a stone's throw from your bed, and book into a golf resort with its own winery.

Kauri Coast Top 10 Holiday Park

Northland's west coast offers walking tracks, historic points of interest and crystal-clear water. Book a stay at Kauri Coast Top 10 Holiday Park on the outskirts of Dargaville and you might not need/or even want to leave. With the Kaihū River tightly hugging the park on three sides, it’s practically its own island.

That access to water makes it particularly easy to head out for a dip. Water fun doesn’t begin and end with bombs and lengths of doggy-paddle; you might also choose to spend your days floating downstream in an inner tube, feeding the resident family of eels or trying your hand at trout fishing.

On dry land, the kids have plenty of green space to run around. The on-site playground boasts its own trampoline and flying fox, while there’s a pétanque court and undercover table tennis room for the older ones.

There’s more than enough to do in the surrounding bush, too. The nature trail can be explored on a two-hour guided kiwi walk, and a short walk to the bridge after dark will unveil a twinkling blanket of glowworms.

Here, you’ll just need to make room for your own supplies – bring your tent, camper or book into one of the on-site cabins or motel units. Nearby attractions include the Kai Iwi Lakes, Tāne Mahuta and the country’s longest drivable beach. See: kauricoasttop10.co.nz

The Rock Adventure Cruises

If your holiday adventures typically revolve around fishing, kayaking, snorkelling and paddleboarding, then why not station yourself in the best possible position? Right on the water.

Bay of Islands operator The Rock has two different adventure cruises leaving from Paihia, including six-hour day trips and overnight excursions.

The former car ferry-turned-houseboat heads off on a tour of the islands with plenty of activities thrown in along the way. You’ll have 22 hours to tick off all means of water sports, as well as guided walks and target shooting when making an island landing.

Open-plan family cabins have room for five, or book yourself a private cabin and then chuck the kids in their own six-bed bunk room. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are included in the price, which will certainly take the pressure off during the kaimoana foraging experience. The boat can also be hired for private charters for up to 20 travellers. See: rocktheboat.co.nz

Camp Waipū Cove

White sand is on your doorstep at Camp Waipū Cove. Located at the southern end of Bream Bay, a 90-minute drive from Auckland, this popular beachfront holiday park is ideal for an escape in the warmer months.

Bring your own tent and be one with the elements, or secure a two-bedroom self-contained unit with its own kitchen and bathroom facilities. Further, the camp offers deluxe cabins with room for five, bunk rooms and powered caravan sites.

Early risers can watch the sunrise over the swell from their lodging before spending the day jumping back and forth between the surf, sand and grass. Some of Northland’s top fishing and diving spots are but a short boat ride away.

For further holiday entertainment the camp features two playgrounds on-site as well as a multi-purpose sports surface. Grab pantry provisions and fish and chips from the General Store or make the ten-minute trip to Waipū, where first-class pizza and craft beer await.

The small village also serves as the gateway to the Waipū Wildlife Reserve, Piroa Falls and Waipū Caves – you’ll find stalactites, stalagmites and glowworms here. See: campwaipucove.com

Pacific Rendezvous

In an equally spectacular headland location overlooking Tutukākā Harbour is the Pacific Rendezvous.

The property, which lies three hours from Auckland, boasts 30 self-contained chalets and apartments, split into one, two and three bedrooms. Breathtaking ocean views aren’t the only attraction at the beach motel. Two private and sheltered beaches serve as the launching pad for swimming, fishing and snorkelling, as well as further sightseeing excursions in the Poor Knights Islands marine reserve.

There’s plenty to keep the family occupied on-site, too, including a tennis court, swimming pool, spa pools and games room. The Tutukākā Coast serves up plenty of white sand beaches to choose from and there are several restaurants short drive around the marina. See: pacificrendezvous.co.nz

Carrington Estate

Between its clay target shooting range, infinity pool and tennis court, Carrington Estate has plenty going on to keep the older kids busy.

The luxury estate is set on 3000 acres in the Karikari Peninsula, covering wetlands, native bush and quiet beaches within walking distance from the main lodge. Twin share rooms suit couples and connect to the on-site restaurant and guest lounge, while the collection of two-level three-bedroom villas boast views across the 18-hole golf course. For large families and groups, self-contained houses with access to all estate facilities can be found 1.5 kilometres down the road – there's space for eight here.

The neighbouring Karikari Estate Winery makes it the only golf resort in the country to feature a winery on the same property. Book in a visit to the cellar door to sample chardonnay, pinotage and syrah. See: carrington.co.nz