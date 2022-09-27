Four of the best luxury escapes in Northland

Northland isn’t just home to some of the country’s best beachfront campgrounds; it also serves up luxury accommodation options for those who enjoy and can afford the finer things in life.

There’s no better time to drink up some opulence, and top-tier Champagne, right here on home soil. During your luxury escape you’ll encounter impeccable hospitality that makes you the star of the show, mattresses made for giants and catalogues of scented pillows just as sizeable.

As well as serving as somewhere comfortable to rest your head after a day of exploring, many of these properties come in tow with generous on-site facilities. Here, heated pools blend seamlessly into the horizon, operational vineyards pump out first-class wine, and golf courses let you tee off right beside the ocean.

Eagles Nest

supplied/Stuff The Eyrie Villa, Eagles Nest.

The Eagles Nest certainly packs in the extras over its three-night minimum stay.

On arrival at the private luxury retreat, adults are treated to Champagne and the kids will hopefully be happy with the chocolate and activity pack. Leave your canned spaghetti at home; breakfast provisions are replenished daily, and so is the fruit platter.

A personal chef will whip up a two-course dinner one night during your stay, and four hours of child care is included another so mum and dad can enjoy a night off or a night out in Russell township.

The included dolphin tour comes with a marine mammal viewing guarantee, travel to Cape Brett and through the Hole in the Rock, plus a stopover at Urupukapuka Island to take a swim, walk or kayak. The scenic helicopter flight for five takes 30 minutes, while the guided nature walk will fill in another two hours.

At this stage you’ll probably just want to unwind and take in the serenity from your private villa. Did I mention the infinity pool? See: eaglesnest.co.nz

The Landing/Stuff The Landing's Boathouse property sits right by the water's edge.

The Landing

If this superb collection of holiday residences gets the seal of approval from former American president Barack Obama, then you know it’s got to be good. Four private properties and a winery make up the 1000-acre luxury estate in the Bay of Islands.

Hero offering, the five-suite Cooper Residence comes with its own library, outdoor fireplace, observatory tower deck, wine cellar and tasting room. Elsewhere, the Gabriel Residence includes three lounges, a huge open-plan kitchen and games room; the stonework Vineyard Villa can accommodate up to six guests in its location alongside vines; and The Boathouse sits right by the water’s edge – private jetty included.

The Landing/Stuff Four private properties and a winery make up The Landing.

Six private beaches, including the historic Rangihoua Bay, are dotted around the Purerua Peninsula. They're ideal for swimming, paddleboarding, snorkelling and relaxing, or two private vessels are ready and waiting to take guests cruising through the region or fishing for big game. Networks of walking tracks wind over farmland, through native forest and around wetlands. At night these locations can be explored on kiwi and glowworm encounters.

The vineyard stretches across 23 acres overlooking the sea and specialises in boutique vintages of chardonnay, syrah, pinot gris, rosé and port. Guests have the option to book wine tastings and guided tours through the vines. See: thelandingnz.com

The Lindis Group/Stuff Paroa Bay is one of three luxury properties from The Lindis Group.

Paroa Bay

There’s no problem with extending your long lunch at Paroa Bay Winery. The property from The Lindis Group also hosts three luxury residences, so you can hop straight from your wine glass into bed or the heated infinity pool with views across the Bay of Islands.

The vineyard cottage is a two-bedroom house set on rolling hillside and is a ten-minute stroll to a secluded beach. Tarāpunga is a luxury residence starting at $6000 per night and comes complete with a home theatre, gymnasium, pool, spa and sauna. Sitting 20 meters behind Tarāpunga is another two-bedroom cottage available as a guest house or separate dwelling for four more guests. Walk here to access the tennis and badminton courts or make the short hop in one of the provided golf carts.

Paroa Bay’s boutique vineyard is known for producing varietals like sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, pinot gris, merlot and syrah, while the menu at on-site restaurant Sage is led by the ocean and land. Reserve a table for lunch and then dial up the personal chef to prepare three courses for dinner. See: thelindisgroup.com

Supplied The Residences at Kauri Cliffs, Matauri Bay.

Kauri Cliffs

Keen golfers can play and stay at this top luxury Northland resort. Created by Julian Robertson, Kauri Cliffs completes the late American billionaire’s three-headed portfolio of breathtaking properties right by the water.

This one is set on 6000 acres near Matauri Bay next to the Pacific Ocean. The championship golf course is where players can tee off next to plunging cliffs, while guests in the main lodge can watch out for shank and flub shots from 22 exquisite rooms.

Rooms range from open-plan suites with their own fireplace and private balcony, to four-bedroom villas. True luxury comes when booking the Owner’s Cottage. The 390sqm house, decorated by acclaimed interior designer Virginia Fisher, is ideal for those looking for top-tier pampering, not to mention an infinity pool and hot tub. The attached Master Wing includes its own suite and adjoining study.

Resort facilities for all guests include the tennis courts, walking trails, three private beaches and a fitness centre with an indoor lap pool, spa and sauna. The on-site day spa has four treatment rooms where guests can choose from a menu of various massages, facials, hydrotherapy and body treatments. See: robertsonlodges.com