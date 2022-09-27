Northland's best beaches: The impossible task of picking just eight

From an ancient lava valley, to a fairytale treehouse, here are Northand's best hidden experiences (video published February 2022).

First of all apologies, your favourite Northland beach will probably be missing from this list.

Why do I know this? Because the top of the North is so awash with stunning beaches and surf it is almost impossible to list all the best ones. From hidden, unspoiled gems to popular tourist traps, Northland has them all.

So forgive me if your particular piece of sand is missing. Let us know in the comments the ones you agree with, or the ones that deserve some love.

Ninety-Mile Beach

Let’s start off with the biggie – the 55-mile fraud that is Ninety-Mile Beach.

David Kirkland/Northland Inc Walking the expanse of Ninety-Mile Beach.

Certainly one of the most famous stretches of coastline in the country, and with good reason. An official public highway, this beach can hum to the sound of distant 4x4s and utes, as well as the gentle galloping of horses in the surf.

From adrenaline sapping sandboarding at Te Paki Sand Dunes at the very top end to noshing down on hearty fish ’n’ chips from Bidz Takeaways while watching the best sunsets in the country at the southern end in Ahipara, there truly is nowhere else like Ninety-Mile in the country.

123RF There’s plenty of beach at the Uretiti Campground.

Uretiti Beach

Fitting snuggly between Ruakākā to the north and Waipū in the south, this stretch of powdery perfection has a rich slice of diverse and eclectic visitors.

Popular throughout the year, but heaving at Christmas and New Year, Uretiti becomes a haven for both families and members of the LGBTQI+ community. Among the usual holiday tropes of swimming, surfing and fishing, those who like to be a bit more “free” to express their natural selves are catered for as well, the southern end of the beach is famous for naturism.

123RF Tapotupotu Bay is New Zealand's most northern campsite.

Tapotupotu Beach

Pretty much the last turn-off before Cape Reinga is a little slice of Kiwi heaven. New Zealand's most northern campsite, the sometimes steep gravel road gives way to a secluded bay, framed by formidable forests and a lush, lazy lagoon.

Sun yourself, swim, kayak or take to one of the picturesque tramps, just don’t expect too many frills. You are a long way from a drive-through, and you’ll need a liberal splash of insect repellent. However, there’s a reason folks keeping coming back year after year to this scenic spot. Simplicity at its best.

123RF Whale Bay on the Tūtūkākā coast.

Whale Bay

This crescent-shaped beach offers a check-list to the ultimate New Zealand piece of paradise. Scenic location? Check. Stunning white sand? Check. Gleaming turquoise water? Check.

With no direct car access, Whale Bay is only a 15-minute traipse through majestic ancient pūriri, pōhutukawa and kōwhai. You’ll be rewarded for your effort with one of the best spots in the country. For those with a bit more stamina, take the 40-minute (one-way) Matapōuri Headland Track to nearby Matapōuri Beach for a second slice of Kiwiana goodness.

123RF Oneroa Bay/Long Beach is great for families.

Oneroa Bay/Long Beach

It’s not unusual to spot a passing pod of dolphins from this picturesque Bay of Islands location. A short walk or drive from the tourist mecca that is Russell, Oneroa Bay (aka Long Beach) is a popular spot for families with a long, safe, sheltered bay.

Pack a picnic, go visit the nearby shag colony, and just chill and let time wash over you.

David Kirkland/Northland Inc Maitai Bay is often voted one of the best in the country.

Maitai Bay

Stuff contributor Andy Leake described it “one of the most beautiful beaches I have laid eyes on. A headland festooned with trees jutted out into a glassy ocean, fringed with brilliantly white sand”, and it’s hard to argue with that.

Regularly listed as one of the best beaches in the country, Maitai Bay is popular with families and boaties, with a picturesque campsite set amongst beautiful pohutukawa trees. Swim, snorkel, sun-bathe to your heart’s content.

David Kirkland/Northland Inc You can get access Great Exhibition Bay from Rarawa Beach.

Great Exhibition Bay

With more than 20km of fine silica sand so bright in direct sunlight it’ll have you squinting without sunnies, this Fiji-like Northland beach has no public road access so, even in the height of summer, is often deserted.

You’ll need to kayak from Pārengarenga Harbour or Rarawa Beach to get there, or join a tour, some of which present a koha to cross the private farmland that borders the beach. Swim, surf, stroll or just sprawl on the caster sugar-like sand, but be wary of rips if you enter the tropical-looking (if not always feeling) water.

NorthlandInc There’s some great fishing and swimming off Ōmāpere.

Opononi and Ōmāpere

These twin Northland towns have slid under the radar since celebrity bottlenose dolphin Opo passed away, but there’s still every chance you could spot dolphins and orca as you swim, stroll or sandboard along this stunning stretch of coast.

With a long, pōhutukawa-fringed beach, the giant North Head sand dunes to boogie board down and multiple coastal and forest walks to tackle, there’s plenty else to keep you occupied. Deep-sea game fishing is also popular in the area and you can sort yourself out with a trip at Opononi Wharf.