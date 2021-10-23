World Famous in New Zealand: Mitimiti, an out-of-the-way seaside settlement in Hokianga

The Far North is home to a fairy-tale lava valley 2.8 million years in the making, where a series of bridges will take you deep into a forest, weaving through Jurassic cracks.

This little seaside settlement is not only at the literal end of the road, but the road itself is so out of the way that pretty much only locals take it. They’re the ones who know, and love, the treasure that lies there: the chance to live free and easy, using the outdoors for fun and food, and appreciating community.

Starting at Kohukohu, across the Hokianga Harbour from Rawene, it’s about 45 minutes’ drive along the winding, mostly unsealed West Coast Road through farmland and forest.

You’ll pass through little Panguru, and see the 1930s Spanish Mission-style church Hato Kereti me Hato Remehio. Finally, you’ll wind up at Mitimiti, a scattered collection of homes along this wild coast, anchored by Mātihetihe marae, unique in the country for containing a Catholic Church, Hato Hemi.

Why go?

Because although it’s so out-of-the-way, there are big connections here.

With art, for starters – in the urupā up on the hill with its glorious coastal views, you’ll find the grave of local boy Ralph Hotere, simple but artistic, in the company of many whānau.

Pamela Wade/Stuff You're more likely to meet stray horses and cows on this road than other vehicles.

Nearby is the unexpected sight of a red oriental gateway: this commemorates the 1902 sinking of the SS Ventnor, which was carrying the remains of 499 miners who had died during the Otago gold rush and were being taken home to China for burial.

Local Māori found them washed ashore, and took care of them. More than a century later, the arch was erected by the Chinese in gratitude for the care and respect shown to their ancestors.

Pamela Wade/Stuff Built in 1930s Spanish Mission style, this church is an unexpected sight.

Insider tip

Look out for wandering horses, cows and pūkeko along the road. Strong currents and boisterous waves don’t make for safe sea swimming, but there are rock pools and a stream for dipping in. If you drive on the beach, watch the tide, and your speed – it’s officially a road, so there is a limit. As you exit the gate of the cemetery, you should wash your hands in the water there. Don’t go onto the marae without an invitation.

Pamela Wade/Stuff Mātihetihe Marae is unusual in containing a church.

On the way/nearby

You can drive 15km along the beach to the Rangi Point sand dunes at the entrance to the Hokianga Harbour for some exciting boogie boarding down to sea level as well as marvelling at canyons and wind sculptures.

You can get there too by boat service from Ōpononi, where you’ll also find a memorial to the SS Ventnor at the innovative Manea Footprints of Kupe attraction.

Pamela Wade/Stuff The coastal views are wide and unspoiled.

Stop in at Kohukohu for good coffee and refreshments, appealing art, and striking architecture both residential and commemorative.

Wairere Boulders are well worth the detour for an enjoyable walk and some spectacular rocks.

How much?

Just the time and effort required to get there, both amply rewarded. Though if you take the car ferry from Rawene, it’s $20 one way plus $2 per passenger.

Pamela Wade/Stuff The Chinese gateway is a remarkable sight in these surroundings.

Best time to go

The breakers are spectacular in a westerly, but a relaxing sunny day will ease you into the Mitimiti vibe. See: hokianga.com

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.