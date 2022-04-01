Countdown to opening of 'unique' rolling ball clock in Whangārei Basin

The life size model ball clock and "Mr Pedal Man" in action. (First published February 2016)

The countdown is on for unveiling of a “world-unique” rolling ball clock in the Whangārei Town Basin.

About Time project spokesman Warren Thomas said the chronological creation would be operational and open to the public by April 7.

He said its size would be a wonder to behold, at six metres long and three metres high.

It weighs about 15 tonnes and had to be craned into place.

There are four levels to the clock, which displays hours and blocks of minutes via balls that run along a track.

Supplied The finishing touches are being placed on the About Time rolling ball clock and will be completed by April 7.

Thomas said the most exciting time to watch would be at 1 o’clock when the clock reset, sending balls cascading.

Before being installed at the basin, it had been run for two weeks straight indoors to ensure that it could keep time.

“It will be sitting underneath the town clock at the basin, so it has to be accurate,” Thomas said.

Supplied The mechanical man has had a makeover as part of his progress from prototype.

He said it was “world unique”, being the first outdoor ‘rolling ball clock’. It also has a number of atypical components including lifting bridges, a ball race and a mechanical man.

The clock is enclosed in a glass case and is thermally regulated with a heat pump to ensure that expanding or contracting metal does not interfere with its precise mechanics.

Its components are all “totally mechanical”, although Thomas admitted the group did “cheat a little” in the design.

The sculpture has an internet connection that informs an electric motor which can correct the time if necessary. As a result, it is “split-second perfect”, Thomas said.

Supplied A wave-shaped roof was lowered by crane for the new kinetic sculpture at the Whangārei Town Basin.

He said it had been a long journey to completion, with the project first being conceived in 2008 by a group of locals who wanted to promote tourism in the area.

“At first it was just guys experimenting in the garage, but over a couple of years they came up with the concept for a rolling ball clock, inspired by an exhibit in Claphams Clock Museum.”

Thomas said it took two years to build the prototype, which was done entirely by “eye and hand”.

It was built with “cheap and nasty steel which was stolen, begged and borrowed”, and featured a washing machine motor.

Supplied The clock sculpture makes use of balls which run along tracks to convey the time.

Because there were no design drawings, the prototype had to be scanned to produce a 3D computer model in order to manufacture the final iteration.

Now the final version, made from stainless steel, has been craned on site at the Town Basin and Thomas and his crew are completing the final touches.

Denise Scott of the Claphams Clock Museum, next to where the new sculpture is being installed, said people had already come to “have a nosey”.

“It’s going to be great for the city and drawing people into the Town Basin.”