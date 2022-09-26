Hātea Loop: Whangārei's mega-fun, multi-use, mid-city walkway

It’s hoped hundreds of thousands of tourists could soon be heading to Whangārei, so Brook Sabin heads back to see what’s new before the crowds arrive.

More than an optional loo stop for travellers, Whangārei is now an unmissable Loop stop, thanks to a mega-fun, multi-use, mid-city walkway.

Called the Hātea Loop, or Huarahi o te Whai meaning Pathway of Opportunity, this 4.2-kilometre concrete walk and bike path tracing the voluptuous curves of the lower Hātea River has gradually transformed the city from a toilets-and-takeaways pit stop to a must-see destination.

On any given day, thousands of Whangārei locals now use their ‘Loop’ to exercise, eat or be entertained in the scenic heart of their city. Or, they’ll be showing it off to visitors, many of whom come here specifically to see its two most iconic structures – the art and architecture fantasia that is the Hundertwasser Art Centre and the breathtaking Te Matau ā Pohe bascule bridge, especially at its dramatic midday raising.

The Hundertwasser Art Centre anchors the northern end of the Loop at Whangārei’s Town Basin while Te Matau ā Pohe links the river banks at the southern end. Both are popular Loop entry points, with a pick-and-mix of fun, fitness and food options scattered between them on both sides of the river.

Looping the Hātea Loop on foot takes about an hour. It is a shared-use 2.5 metre-wide path, so watch for wheelers if walking, and give walkers a courteous bell and wide berth if wheeling. The Loop was designed to accommodate all manner of wheels, mobility scooters and wheelchairs included, and its many state-of-the-art toilet facilities are wheelchair friendly, too.

John Gardiner The brave and beautiful Hundertwasser Art Centre Museum and Wairau Māori Art Gallery opened to massive fanfare in February 2022.

Dogs on leashes are also welcome on the Loop, or at its Pohe Island dog agility park where they can unleash and really let loose. Their adult owners get their own workout at the Loop’s regular fitness stations, while youngsters can be exercised at the Town Basin’s destination playground or across the river at the Pohe Island skateboard park, BMX park, football fields and, coming soon, humdinger of an adventure playground.

If these don’t exhaust the little ones, try Pūtahi Park. Opened in March 2022 and situated between the Hundertwasser Art Centre and Victoria Canopy Bridge, this cute little open space provides hours of cool kid fun with activities including mini trampolines, a slack-line tight-rope and interactive water feature.

Sue Halliwell Whangārei’s lush river and bush oasis of Mair Park can be accessed through the boardwalk alongside Whangārei Aquatic Centre.

The whole family can enjoy the water at Whangārei’s popular Aquatic Centre, opposite the Canopy Bridge, or by following the pool-side boardwalk to the lushly forested river oasis of Mair Park. All-weather walking tracks interlace this Green Flag Award-winning park, including a 45-minute climb up Mount Parihaka to Whangārei’s war memorial and its expansive views.

Nature is at the figurative and literal heart of Whangārei, as is art. The Loop’s rich artistic feast includes the Whangārei Art Museum, Reyburn House Art Gallery, a glass works and upmarket art retail, a contemporary outdoor art and sculpture park and the arresting Wave and Waka stone sculpture.

Diane Stoppard The striking, 8-metre high, weathered steel sculpture housing a camera obscura sits on the Loop’s eastern side of Te Matau ā Pohe bascule bridge.

While the artistic feast isn’t moveable, it’s certainly growing. In late 2020, a striking, 8-metre high, weathered steel sculpture housing an interactive camera obscura opened on the eastern side of Te Matau ā Pohe. Gaining an honorable mention in the 2021 International Architecture Awards, this dynamic structure brings a totally different perspective to the Loop experience.

And, in February 2022, to colossal fanfare and a huge sigh of relief from its supporters, the brave and beautiful Hundertwasser Art Centre and Wairau Māori Art Gallery finally opened to the public. Dedicated to artist Friedensreich Hundertwasser, and a work of art itself, this extraordinary building now attracts cultured and curious visitors from all over the world.

Sue Halliwell With its 2.5-metre wide concrete pathways, the Hātea Loop accommodates wheels of every description.

Although, they are by no means the first to travel long distances to congregate in the area. Historically, Māori used the upper reaches of Whangārei Harbour as a place to gather, for trade and to access the hinterland. European colonists followed suit, with Whangārei City growing around these purposes. The Loop’s strategically-placed interpretive panels document the various stages of that journey, over time, adding yet another layer of interest to a Hātea Loop circuit.

Time and its passage feature again at the Town Basin’s Claphams Clock Museum, a fascinating exploration of technological masterpieces used to measure time over the eons. Schedule your visit for either side of the acrobatic 1pm rollover at the neighbouring Rolling Ball Clock, and you will quite literally be watching time fly while you’re having fun.

John Gardiner A recent addition to the Hātea Loop, the Rolling Ball Clock is a feat of engineering precision not to missed.

Fantastic feats of precision engineering characterise the Hātea Loop, notably its bridges. Aside from stately Te Matau ā Pohe, two smaller bridges span the Hātea River in a showstopping blend of form and function, as delightful to look at as to cross.

The Kotuitui Whitinga cycle and foot bridge was constructed around the same time as the Hātea Loop, while the Victoria Canopy Bridge dates back to 1936 as vehicular access over the Hātea River. In 2011, the maritime-themed canopy was added and the bridge repurposed as a walkway, event venue and artisan marketplace on summer weekends, when it hums as happily as the nearby Town Basin precinct.

Whangarei District Council Kotuitui Whitinga footbridge is as delightful to look at as to cross.

The Hundertwasser Art Centre, high-end retail outlets and great eateries draw people to the Town Basin, along with the Monte Carlo-esque marina vibe, racetrack included during the International Rally of Whangārei. Such inner city vibrance would have been unimaginable prior to the Hātea Loop opening in 2014, and credit must go to Whangārei District Council for its vision and tenacity in creating this life-giving community facility, and for continuing to grow it.

Which means there is usually something fresh to discover with each looping of the Loop and, if not, a favourite activity to rediscover. Huarahi o te Whai, the Hātea Loop, is a pathway of opportunity, after all, sitting centre stage in Whangārei City, just waiting to be taken.