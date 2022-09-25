Travel offers of the week: A family-friendly tall ship experience in Paihia

Summer is one of the best times to explore Northland and its crystal-clear waters.

Plan ahead and you can save on a summer outing with the whole family on Pahia’s traditional gaff-rigged schooner. The beautiful tall ship sails around the Bay of Islands until Easter.

This week you can also save when booking Russell’s newest beachfront villa and on a midweek group adventure in the Hokianga.

Read on for more.

Are you a tourism operator with a great offer? Email travel@stuff.co.nz and tell us all about it. We'll feature our favourites on Stuff.

READ MORE:

* The best events to look forward to in and around Auckland

* Sailing a tall ship like a bathtub down New Zealand's East Coast

* World Famous in New Zealand: The R. Tucker Thompson Sailing Ship



Family sailing

Save $77 when booking your summer voyage on Pahia’s traditional gaff-rigged schooner, R. Tucker Thompson. A day out on the tall ship includes the chance to take the helm, hoist the sails or climb the rigging, plus an island stopover, barbecue lunch served on board and freshly baked scones and tea from the galley. Pay $400 for two adults and two children (4-14 years). Day sails resume on November 22, 2022.

To book: tucker.co.nz

Right by the sea

Supplied You can’t be closer to the beach.

The beach is only a 10-second walk from this new villa in the Bay of Islands. Located on Tapeka Point near the centre of historic Russell, Seascape has unobstructed sea views and private beach access, as well as its own spa pool and kayaks. Take 20% off when booking directly with the promo code “SPRING20”. Redeem until November 30, 2022.

To book: seascape.nz

Adventure in Hokianga

Awesome Adventures Hokianga/Supplied Awesome Adventures runs jet-ski tours in Hokianga.

Assemble a crew of friends for this midweek adventure in the Hokianga. The group special with Onepu Moana Retreat in Opononi includes a 2.5-hour guided jet-ski safari with Awesome Adventures and sand dune surfing for $499. The $100 saving is available when booking a minimum of 10 guests. Valid until April 30, 2023.

To book: onepumoana.com

Three days in Russell

Bay of Islands Marketing Group The Duke of Marlborough is projecting a big loss in revenue compared to previous years.

Pay $659 for two nights in Russell’s iconic The Duke of Marlborough hotel set right on the waterfront promenade. The three-day package includes a half-day cruise to the Hole in the Rock for dolphin spotting and incredible Bay of Islands scenery, plus dinner on arrival and daily breakfast. Redeem until March 24, 2023. For travel until March 31, 2023.

To book: travel-booking.stuff.co.nz