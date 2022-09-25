Battle of the bikes: Electric vs pedal power on the Pou Herenga Tai Twin Coast Cycle Trail

Two travel writers go wheel-to-wheel over bike modes as they tackle the Twin Coast Cycle Trail (Pou Herenga Tai) from Ōpua to Horeke, in the winterless north.

Michael: We were both cheats anyway. While Owen decided to go electric for our trip on the wonderful Twin Coast Cycle Trail and I went old school leg power, by cunningly splitting the trip into two 'downhill' sections, I figured his electric rocket would scarcely be called into duty.

Except there was a fatal flaw in my not-so-cunning plan.

But first to the trail: it is a joy. To go coast to coast across the top of the North Island is a special thing. We set out on a fresh autumn morning (following a brilliant night's stay at the gorgeous, historic Paheke B&B in Ōhaeawai) and headed east from Kaikohe, direction Kawakawa.

The old rail line cut through pleasant landscape – with a few gorse-covered paddocks for intrigue – and you could immediately sense the gentle downhill incline.

For me, the decision to go 'manual' was, well, automatic. I'd recently bought a decent all-terrain bike (a Giant Roam) and when I saw the price to hire electric, it was no contest.

I gravitate to the simplicity of my regular bike: I like to think of it as 'solar-powered’ – after all, I eat vegetables. Nothing to charge at the end of the day. No cables, fancy locks and extra insurance. Merely every metre honestly won – hard won if you're going uphill. And there's something to be said for that.

Supplied E-bike vs pedal power at the Māngungu Mission.

So, there we were, on the eastern side of the trail, which varies from old railway cuttings to less desirable roadside paths and back again. By the time we cruised into the marae at Ōtiria for a rest and drink, it was clear there was little difference between the two modes, mainly due to the flat-slash-downhill profile, though I’m sure I was glistening with a touch more effort.

We cut though the back of Moerewa, a section slightly overshadowed by the abattoir and its accompanying pong, then across an otherworldly swamp into Kawakawa.

After a bite of lunch we hopped aboard the fantastic Bay of Islands Vintage Railway – with bikes – and enjoyed the short clackety-clack trip to Taumarere. Dennis, one of the indefatigable volunteers, offered enthusiastic commentary.

Supplied Crossing a bridge en route to Kawakawa.

Then came the fatal flaw in the plan. A hammer blow – to my legs mainly. With the Taumarere to Ōpua section of the cycle trail currently closed (while the train and bike buffs figure out how to get both modes through to the coast), we faced an awkward 9km section of road riding. With two massive hills. Owen breezed it, I wheezed it. It was horrible.

As I wheeled my bike up the first vile bump, acidly named Lemons Hill, I could see Owen enjoying the armchair ride on his expensive, newly-acquired Merida e-bike.

The next day we shuttled back to Kaikohe, and began the ride to Horeke. This is the more scenic of the two halves, and due to my slightly cheaty way of starting each section at Kaikohe, also very much downhill.

It’s a gem: out past Lake Ōmāpere, a short 80-metre section of old rail tunnel for contrast, through the little village of Ōkaihau and on through some lovely paddock lanes.

A couple of hours later, after a massive downhill section and some beautiful riding alongside the Utakura river in the buttery autumn light, we arrived for lunch at Country Foods Cafe.

Supplied Two cyclists pause for refreshments at the Country Foods Cafe.

It’s a grand name for a tiny kiosk but full of joyousness: point-perfect lemonade, homemade toasted sandwiches and fluffy scones. Eaten at picnic tables by the river. Wonderful.

Then onwards. The trail into the Hokianga had some hard gravel paths and steep banks, before finally relenting into a lovely boardwalk over the mangroves into Horeke.

By the time we reached the Horeke Hotel in the late pm, after 82-plus kms of riding over two days, my legs were feeling it. Owen looked like he could go out dancing. I was dead set on cold beer and putting my feet up.

So which is better – e-bike or ‘normal’? Neither obviously. If e-bikes can get more people out there enjoying the trails, then I’m all for them. And if ‘solar power’ means a hard won sense of satisfaction, that’s nice as well. It’s iron horses for courses – and I know if I was faced with a long, hilly ride, I’d be reaching for the electric steed too.

Supplied Owen at the old rail tunnel, near Kaikohe.

Owen: Ah, solar-powered Michael. Listen to him. He’s stolen my thunder. I’m the one who is follicly challenged and so sourcing power from my solar panel! He’s got a full head of hair.

When it comes to an argument over ‘real’ bikes and e-bikes, the two ‘H’s’ come into play: hills and headwinds. The Twin Coast Cycle Trail was my third cycle journey, each on an e-bike. I am a convert and there’s no going back. This last excursion was on my own steed and I was super proud of her/him, yet to be named.

Three of us were on e-bikes, three on Neanderthals. On the final day of the journey the E’s kindly offered the N’s an electric experience. The oohs and aahs that emanated was something out of When Harry Met Sally. I was silent when on both Penny-farthings I tried. Holding on for dear life. Forget about inclines, the lack of suspension was rearranging my internals and promising a session with my dentist. Any attempt at speech would have been a clatter-jibber. Respect to my pedal-powered teammates though for their masochism.

Supplied Owen enjoys the Bay of Islands Vintage Railway through Kawakawa's main street.

That stretch Michael mentioned (the closed part of the trail to Ōpua where there were hills), yes, that was a joy for us e-bikers. We set up a picnic at the top of the biggest hill, read books, had a glass of wine and watched with glee as the stragglers made their way up the incline. I recommended a bit of psychotherapy in advance of future excursions, but this was not appreciated.

Jesting aside, Michael’s descriptions of the trail are true and real. We even had a guided tour along the way of the restoration of the Minerva, the steam ferry that is due to be launched later this year out of Ōpua, taking riders through to Waitangi and becoming the extra leg on a cycle/train/boat combo journey.

Supplied Fellow cyclists at the Country Foods Cafe, with Karen serving the scones.

In the other westerly direction, the final stretch from Lake Ōmāpere to Horeke, I count as one of the best I have done, fabulous on any two wheels.

And here’s a heads-up. Tipene at Top Trail in Kaikohe is a remarkable man. We didn’t need to rent bikes from him but we did use the Top Trail shuttle. Tipene chatted happily to us, advised us, did rolling repairs on our bikes and gave us a wonderful experience of northern hospitality. He told us about the Country Foods Cafe. He said go and put your hands in the river by way of thanks and connection. Some of us swam. It was spiritual.

And then Horeke in the amazing Hokianga. From a pākehā perspective it felt like another territory. And it is. Staying at the famous and gloriously eccentric Horeke Hotel, we soaked up the silence, excellent cooking and many stories about where we were. Respect.

Supplied Michael admires the view; Owen chats to a fellow cyclist, at the Māngungu Mission.

On our final day, we cycled the short distance to the Māngungu Mission House overlooking the harbour. We wanted to see, and maybe touch, the table that had absorbed the signatures and marks of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Sadly, because of the Covid hangover, there was no-one to open the Mission but we did manage to lay a hand on something else, equally significant: the trunk of a 2000-year-old pūriri tree, on the nearby property of one of NZ’s wood-working legends. Joy.

A very special journey from Ōpua to the Hokianga and highly recommended, whichever way you choose to power your bicycles.