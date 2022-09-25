Save & Splurge: An eatery for every kind of budget in the Bay of Islands

Hellhole

A visit to this hole-in-the-wall coffee bar is the best way to start your day in historic Russell.

Hellhole is the physical home of family-run boutique roastery Tohorā Coffee Co. Pair your morning brew with one of the freshly made doughnuts or loaded bagels and enjoy on a wooden bench right by the water.

The Vegemite and Swiss cheese, the BLAT or the smoked kahawai are favourite picks from the short but sweet menu. See: tohoracoffee.co.nz

Hone's Garden

Supplied You can’t go wrong with pizza and beer at Hone's Garden.

This summer hotspot on Russell’s York Street was founded by Nicholas Loosley, the brains behind Auckland food waste charity, Everybody Eats.

The laid-back garden bar is a popular spot to unwind over craft beer and wood-fired pizza after a day of adventuring in and around the region’s tepid waters.

Start with Orongo Bay oysters by the dozen, move onto slices of the parma ham and buffalo mozzarella pizza, and then finish with profiteroles smothered in chocolate and cream. See: hones.co.nz

Sage at Paroa Bay

Supplied Paroa Bay Estate is perched above the Bay of Islands.

You don’t have to be staying at one of the three on-site luxury residences by The Lindis Group to dine at this upmarket winery restaurant.

Build your own feast from the a la carte menu, including pāua fritters, crayfish risotto and slow braised lamb neck, or leave it in the hands of the chefs with the tasting menu for $95 per person.

Match with chardonnay and sauvignon made and bottled onsite at the Paroa Bay Estate. See: thelindisgroup.com/paroabay