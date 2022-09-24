Spotlight on: Northland's Ngāwhā Hot Springs get a spectacular new look

A spectacular new version of Northland's famous Ngāwhā Hot Springs near Kaikohe has recently reopened, and you won't recognise the place.

The old complex was charmingly basic – but in need of TLC – and the multi-million dollar redevelopment has added a welcome touch of luxury to the bathing experience.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Ngāwhā Hot Springs reopened to the public earlier in 2022.

Now the pools almost feel like a Hanmer Springs of Northland, with a grand entrance and café that's expected to open soon.

It also includes new changing facilities, extensive landscaping, a central garden of 11 pou and flood protection.

The 16 pools mineral-rich pools are said to have healing properties, with the people of Ngapuhi using them for hundreds of years – warriors even bathed in them after battle.

Despite the pools being close together, they all have different temperatures and colours. They range from the 17c ‘Milky Way’ to the 44c ‘Bulldog’.

The complex first closed in March 2020 to undergo a $4.3 million upgrade and reopened in 2021 – before Covid restrictions forced its closure. The pools finally reopened in June 2022.

Tourists will notice big changes, with two-hour soak sessions introduced. The prices have also increased, jumping from around $5 to more than $30 if you live outside Northland.

Locals will be able to access the pools for just $6, while Northlanders are charged $15.

The increased fees mean the trust that owns the complex is able to hire staff – beforehand it was run by volunteers.

The increased price is certainly worth it; the new pools are a vast improvement. And you’ll need to get in quick, because word will soon spread – and with limited bathing slots, they’ll fill up fast.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The complex has 16 mineral pools.

Price: Locals $6, Northlanders $15, all other adults are $34. To book: ngawha.nz

The author’s trip was supported by NorthlandNZ