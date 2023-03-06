Waitangi Mountain Bike Park: Undulating thrills for riders of all ages and experience

From an ancient lava valley, to a fairytale treehouse, here are Northand's best hidden experiences (video published February 2022).

It's a good thing there's limited cellphone coverage amid the tight switchbacks and uphill terrain of Taane's Climb at the Waitangi Mountain Bike Park.

Negotiating the narrow forested trail on an e-bike is astoundingly easy – even for a middle-aged Aucklander more accustomed to steering a 20-year-old mountain bike around Cornwall Park's gentle inclines – and given sufficient mobile access, I'd probably be stopping to impulsively drop $10K on an online purchase of a powerful and sturdy Husqvarna Mountain Cross 5. Completing a leisurely loop of One Tree Hill would never be the same.

With quads and calves still slightly fatigued from completing the Pou Herenga Tai Twin Coast Cycle Trail from the Bay of Islands to the Hokianga harbour across the previous two days, I'd actually woken up unsure whether another morning on two knobbly wheels was the best idea. Just minutes into the experience, I've quickly jettisoned all doubt.

Warmed by northern sunshine outside the park's combination of café, information centre and bike workshop, Georgie Martin from Paihia Mountain Bikes talks me through a detailed map of the park.

Around 50km of trails course through the park's shaded terrain, part of the Waitangi Endowment Forest gifted to New Zealand in 1932 by Governor General Lord Bledisloe at the same time as the Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

Now the waterfront forest framed on its western edges by the dual volcanic cones of Te Puke is managed by the Department of Conservation. A further 30km of trails is planned, also designed by global track design superstars, Rotorua's Southstar Trails, further reinforcing the park as one of the country's finest mountain biking destinations.

Brett Atkinson Brett Atkinson on his sturdy Husqvarna Mountain Cross 5.

Mountain biking enthusiasts regularly head south to Rotorua's towering Redwoods and Whakarewarewa Forest, but Waitangi's Bay of Islands option just three hours north of Auckland is equally impressive.

Equipped with Georgie's recommendations – many of the park's 46 trails have names celebrating the region's Māori heritage – I enter the park past five carved pou whenua, and bump along a dusty forestry road to the beginning of various trails.

The Holland Days trail – named after Tiff Holland, a bike-mad Paihia local instrumental in getting the park established in 2016 – is classed as a family-friendly Grade 2 option, and nearby, the Mokopuna trail also offers gently undulating thrills for riders of all ages and experience. The park's trails do escalate to technically challenging Grade 5 adventures for experts, but there are still many accessible options for mountain biking novices.

Brett Atkinson Enter the park past five carved pou whenua.

Detouring from the sunny open country of the access road, I begin the Kahotea Loop, a rolling and flowing trail around a big swamp formed by centuries-old lava flows from Te Puke's volcanic calderas.

It's a two-way trail – also Grade 2 – but on a February weekday morning shaded by native shrubs and pine trees, there's no oncoming two-wheeled traffic. Birds launch themselves into skittering flight as I approach, shimmering stands of toi toi frame the edge of the swamp, and Kahotea's gentle curves are the ideal way to begin the day's Waitangi adventure.

Armed with Georgie's detailed notation, and aided by excellent signage through the park, I divert from the Kahotea Loop to venture upwards on Taane's Climb. It's also a Grade 2 trail, but more narrow and only open to uphill traffic.

Dan Bowker Waitangi Mountain Bike Park has around 50km of trails.

Aided by the Husqvarna's powerful pedal-assist motor, great suspension and 11-speed gears, the hills and switchbacks melt away, and I'm soon effortlessly two thirds up the climb. Under the forest canopy and dappled sunlight, I've got a decision to make. Continuing on Taane's Grade 2 climb would link to the Kaanga Kauri trail and Bay of Islands views from the Mt Bledisloe Lookout, but there's also a more exciting and challenging downhill alternative to consider.

Setting off on the Grade 3 (intermediate) Kao Kao Chaos trail, I immediately discover why it's one of Georgie's favourites. Carefully squeezing the bike through narrow obstacles framed by pine saplings, I continue downhill on a wildly undulating trail.

Tree roots and rocks combine for natural chicanes, and once I've got my confidence up I steer my bike a little higher on the trail's berms and banked corners. Running parallel to Kao Kao Chaos, the Grade 2 Hua Link trail also returns to the access road, but I'm having way too much fun to contemplate downgrading from my new Grade 3 favourite.

Now, about sourcing the best price for a Husqvarna Mountain Cross 5...

Paihia Mountain Bikes Paihia Mountain Bikes.

Fact file:

See: ridewaitangi.nz for park information and detailed trail notes.

Bike hire is offered by Jonny and Georgie Martin at Paihia Mountain Bikes. Booking ahead is recommended. On weekends and public holidays, shuttle services are available to transport riders uphill to the start of downhill trails. Guided e-bike experiences and private shuttles for groups can also be booked. See: paihiamountainbikes.co.nz.

The author's trip was supported by Northland Inc.