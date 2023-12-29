Is this New Zealand's best hidden beach?

Brook Sabin and Radha Engling are on a six-week Stuff Travel Maui motorhome trip around New Zealand, looking for the best things to do this summer.

I might have just found New Zealand’s best beach that you’ve never heard of.

Let me take you to the Bay of Islands, which we’re exploring with Carino Wildlife Cruises.

The company is one of only a few operators in the Bay of Islands that are licensed to view and research dolphins under strict conditions.

The tour involves a morning of wildlife spotting, including little blue penguins, before finding a secluded beach for swims and a barbecue lunch onboard.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Waewaetorea Island in the Bay of Islands

Carino has about eight different beach stops it can pick from – depending on the weather – and we were lucky enough to pull up to Waewaetorea Island to explore.

The turquoise waters, combined with perfect sand, make it a serious contender for New Zealand’s best hidden beach.

After lunch, the sails were hoisted as we started our search for dolphins.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Sailing the Bay of Islands with Carino Wildlife Cruises

Fact file:

Carino Wildlife Cruises from $180 including barbecue lunch. See: wildlifecruises.co.nz

Brook Sabin/Stuff Brook Sabin and Radha Engling are travelling New Zealand in a Maui Cascade motorhome

