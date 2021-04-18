Postcards from Aotearoa: Why it doesn't have to be expensive to enjoy Rotorua

Waitangi Soda Springs are a Māori-owned natural spring, open to all, near Lake Rotoma, just off State Highway 30.

From Māori culture to action adventures, or relaxing in a spa, Rotorua is a one-stop shop.

It can be expensive to try all the fun on offer, but it doesn’t have to be. The great outdoors is as free as the slightly sulphur laden air.

On a sunny day in late summer, I decide to do Rotorua on a budget of $30 for the day, excluding petrol.

Kim Webby The Waitangi Soda Springs are low-key, modest, mostly used by locals and one of the best places I know.

Kim Webby Away from the crowds at Lake Ōkāreka.

Okere Falls is 21km east of Rotorua and a place where visitors who time it right, can see white water rafters, or kayakers, hurtle down a waterfall set amidst native bush.

From the carpark, it’s an easy half-hour bush walk, to one of the four waterfalls along this stretch of river. A viewing platform offers the perfect spot to watch intrepid travellers emerge on their water-borne vessels into the swirling water below.

I had high expectations when I saw rafters getting ready at the upper carpark, but somehow my timing was off. A treat for another day.

Kim Webby The gap in the Okere Falls Scenic Reserve bush where white water rafters emerge.

Instead, I took the stone steps that cling to a rock cliff on one side with the turbulent river rushing by on the other side.

They descend to Tutea Cave, named after a local chief. An information board suggests that during times of war, women and children may have descended by rope to hide in the cave. It would be a fearful descent, as the river here is an uncompromising, swirling maelstrom.

The steps were cut into the rock in 1907 and quickly became a tourist attraction, with a photographer stationed at the bottom. No cell phones and selfies back then. A photo on the information board shows two women in long skirts and dainty shoes.

I definitely suggest good walking shoes and no jandals, as it can be slippery. Okere Falls is also not a place for swimming, with signposts warning against it, due to strong currents.

Kim Webby The steps down to Tutea Cave are perched above the river.

For a more chilled out experience, I head to Lake Ōkāreka, between Lake Rotorua and Lake Tarawera, about 15 minutes’ drive from Rotorua.

On a hot, long weekend, the lakeside is busy with swimmers, kayakers and picnickers, but there are plenty of walks to get away from the hustle and bustle.

En route are excellent outcrops for diving, jumping or bombing into the lake below and plenty of young and not so young seemed up for it.

A short 10-minute walk takes you past native mistletoe, while a 5.5 km boardwalk passes through wetlands with an array of birds including pūkeko, black swans, stilts, coots and various types of ducks.

Kim Webby On the boardwalk at Lake Ōkāreka.

All this walking builds up an appetite, so it’s time to spend some money on lunch. Okere Falls Café is a great place to eat, but I want to try somewhere I haven’t been before.

Saigon 60s on Fenton Street hits the craving for Asian food, with a piquant and spicy bowl of noodles for $17.90.

On the way home, I stop at my secret spot for a hot soak. Waitangi Soda Springs are a Māori-owned natural spring, open to all, near Lake Rotoma, just off State Highway 30.

Historically, it was a place to relax, heal, prepare food and weaving materials – and learn. Many people use it today for joint pain and to ease tired muscles after a strenuous game of sport.

The place is low-key, modest, mostly used by locals and one of the best places I know. For an adult, entry is just $10. I made it through my $30 day with change to spare.

Kim Webby Shoreside at Lake Ōkāreka.

Fact File:

Okere Falls Scenic Reserve

21km from Rotorua, on Trout Pool Rd, off SH33.

doc.govt.nz/parks-and-recreation/places-to-go/bay-of-plenty/places/okere-falls-scenic-reserve/?tab-id=50578

Lake Ōkāreka

From Rotorua, take Te Ngae Rd, then Tarawera Road. At Lake Tikitapu/Blue Lake, turn onto Lake Ōkāreka Loop Rd.

rotoruanz.com/things-to-do/fishing/lake-okareka

Waitangi Soda Springs

59 Manawahe Rd, Lake Rotoma

From Rotorua, follow SH 30 for about half-an-hour, then, turn left onto Manawahe Rd and travel about a kilometre. The springs are on the left.

Entry fees: Adults $10, Senior Citizens $5, Child 6-15 years $7, Family (2 adults, 3 children), $35.

Safety advice: Do not put your head underwater. No alcohol or drugs. Animals strictly prohibited.

waitangi-sodasprings.nz