Rotorua: Where the plot thickens on every visit

‘Something wasn’t right. She could see the red-blue police lights tracking around the lake, sirens piercing the early evening Rotorua air. Standing under the arched doorway of the mock Elizabethan building on Fenton Street, Ngaio’s sixth sense kicked in. Was this another job for her super sleuth detective, Roderick Alleyn?’

The curious thing is, the job of the travel writer and the mystery writer aren’t so different: we both go to ‘exotic’ locations to search out clues, to get to the bottom of things.

In this case, I’m following in the great Ngaio Marsh’s footsteps, 70 or so years after she noseyed around Sulphur City, prepping for her 1943 book Colour Scheme. One of 32 novels she cranked out in her lifetime, Rotorua is thinly disguised in the book as a place called ‘Wai-ata-tapu’ and deposited in ‘Northland’, but there’s no denying where the inspo came from.

So the thought occurs: if Ngaio was back in town today to research a new thriller, what would she do, where would she go? Let’s find out. Welcome to Rotorua in the spirit of one of our greatest ever crime writers, the ineffable Ms Marsh.

Michael Lamb The famous geysers and fumaroles at Te Puia.

First let’s get her checked in. The Prince’s Gate would be one option for its fading grandeur, but a more modern Ngaio would want to be right amongst the action and gossip, so she heads to The Regent of Rotorua on Pukaki Street.

A superior room with retro flourishes? Perfect. This is a boutique establishment, with all the luxurious touches a lady crime writer would expect: mineral pool, outdoor pool and fine dining in the evening.

And she’s just a stone’s throw from the centre of town, ideal for listening in on local scuttlebutt and rumour, where the threads of a new mystery story might start to weave together.

As her imagination fires up, she’ll need a selection of sensational locations. First research stop, the famous geysers and fumaroles at Te Puia. There the deep craters filled with boiling water are a crime writer’s dream. If protocol allows, the beautiful wharenui would make a great backdrop for a tricky plot point, while the throngs of tourists are excellent for fomenting a storyline of menace and intrigue.

Michael Lamb Sampling sweetbread as part of Te Puia Guided tour.

She would take luncheon in the wonderful Pātaka Kai restaurant, choosing from the ‘ngā tino kai ō Te Puia’ – the chef’s signature dish – such as the traditional ​hāngī with chicken and desert at a mere $25. Well, that might be a bit full-on for the elegant Ms Marsh, perhaps the karengo seasoned tempura battered snapper, kūmara fries and slaw for her.

After lunch, there are plenty of remote corners of Te Puia to explore, with over 70 hectares of geothermal nooks and crannies. The kiwi house is also a wonderfully New Zild setting for a couple of characters to cross paths in – dimly lit with actual kiwis rootling around in the undergrowth.

Michael Lamb Steamy outlook from Pātaka Kai restaurant at Te Puia.

With Te Puia scouted, what better place for a pre-dinner stroll to muse over some vital plot points than the fabulous new 600-metre-long lakeside boardwalk. More than $40 million has been spent creating this beautiful open space and I’m sure Dame Ngaio would have heartily approved of its shoreline dreaminess.

Michael Lamb History runs deep at Hell’s Gate.

Having worked up an appetite, dinner must be taken. Ngaio would wander past the many options on ‘Eat Streat’, the town’s busy restaurant hub, but I suspect she would be an adventurous eater (and an inveterate researcher) and discovered the place everyone raves about is El Mexicano Zapata Cantina on Tutanekai Street. Their website isn’t shy: “The best Mexican restaurant outside Mexico” it shouts. We all love shooting down bold assertions, but forget it, this place is pure Mexican heaven, with a menu to die for. Ngaio would have been firing off telegrams and postcards about the place. I would drive for hours to eat there, the food is that good. (Check out their menu online, you’ll see what I mean).

The next morning Ngaio is up bright and early and takes a hearty breakfast in The Regent’s dining room: hot porridge with caramelised apples, m​ānuka honey and cream perhaps? Unless madam would rather plump for the organic free-range eggs any style? Plenty of characters to observe and notes to take in amongst the polite clanking of cutlery and murmured conversations.

After breakfast, she would take a leisurely stroll through the tranquil Government Gardens. Peaceful now, this was once the site of a pitched battle between the chief Te Roro-o-te-Rangi and his brothers Te Kata and Tūnohopū against an invading war party of Tūwharetoa warriors from Taupō.

Rotorua’s rich cultural history is of course catnip to a writer like Marsh. She embraced Māori culture in her books and she did after all have a Māori name. While her efforts to integrate Māori elements would seem clunky now, in Colour Scheme especially her heart was in the right place. She has one character, Rua Te Kahu, declare: “Our people stand between two worlds. In a century we had to swallow the progress of nineteen hundred years. Do you wonder that we suffer a little from evolutionary dyspepsia?”

Centrepiece of the gardens, The Rotorua Museum, may be closed for renovations, but is still a glorious Tudor-style confection to check out. Then there are various geothermal pools and the rose gardens, beautiful Japanese firs and an unusual Californian weeping redwood.

Michael Lamb Looking out over Lake Rotorua.

In Ngaio’s day, the sumptuous Blue Baths would have been the height of Rotorua glamour; she’d be mortified to see the place shuttered now and would no doubt be firing off indignant emails to the Rotorua Lakes Council demanding action. As we all should, this jewel in the Rotorua crown cannot be left to languish.

From there she could slip next door to the famous Polynesian Spa, but my suspicion is Ngaio would be into the natural skincare treatment – and the literary links – out at the Hell’s Gate mud spa. History runs deep at Hell’s Gate, so-called because noted Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw swung by in 1934 and is said to have exclaimed “this could be the very gates of hell!” when he clamped his eyes on the sulphurous, steamy hot springs and angry mud. Completely renovated recently, this is the place to spend a lazy Rotorua afternoon, getting re-invigorated and revived.

Michael Lamb Redwoods Treewalk has cleverly suspended walkways.

As a nosey writer, Ngaio would want some natural settings besides the Steam City mudpools, so for her final investigation she’d relish the Redwoods Treewalk out at the Whakarewarewa Forest.

This where you roam 20 metres above the ground along cleverly suspended walkways. The tour is about a 700 metres long, with 28 suspension bridges all attached to the majestic 117-year-old redwoods.

Best done at twilight, the assignations you imagine here would be at home in any thriller – or romance. If Ngaio decided to give Detective Alleyn a love interest while he was on the case in Rotorua, this magical forest adventure would definitely be the perfect backdrop (although ‘backdrop’ may not the choice of words she’d use for a 20-metre-high romantic interlude!).

Michael Lamb Redwoods Treewalk is best done at twilight.

Whatever fired Ngaio’s curiosity enough to set a novel in her fictional version of Rotorua, she’d love the magic and drama Rotorua has to offer today. Because like all great tourist towns, there always another chapter to be written…

The crime writer’s Rotorua must-do list:

Te Puia - A Rotorua must-do: take the amazing guided tour through the geysers, Kiwi Conservation Centre and the Māori Arts and Crafts Institute, where you’ll see students and masters engaged in carving wood, stone and bone and weaving traditional Māori garments. Access to Pātaka Kai restaurant is separate and free, with its dreamy balcony overlooking the wafting steam vents for a never-ending scenery changes. See: tepuia.com

Government Gardens - Queens Drive. The dreamy heart of Rotorua. The Blue Baths and the Museum are, sadly, currently closed but there is still so much to reward on a wander through here. Free to visit. See: rotoruamuseum.co.nz

El Mexicano Zapata Cantina - Best to book, this place is always packed. 1148 Tutanekai Street, Rotorua. See: elmexicanozapata.com

Hell’s Gate - it was good enough for George Bernard Shaw, it’s good enough for the hoi polloi. Recently renovated with new mud baths and pools and 50 acres of geothermal intrigue. Walk then immerse yourself in hot mud. See: hellsgate.co.nz

The Regent of Rotorua - a little gem of a boutique hotel right in amongst the action on Pukaki St. The style is nouveau modern, a combination of retro chic with all the modern flourishes. See: regentrotorua.co.nz

Redwoods Treewalk - Go at sunset for the best effect of darkness falling on the forest and the night lights kicking in, plus the David Trubridge ‘Horoeka Lantern’ light installation. See: treewalk.co.nz

