Whakarewarewa Forest Loop: We test the new Great Ride with mud pools and an emerald lake

We test New Zealand's new Great Ride, which includes mud pools, mythical lakes and spectacular views.

I have stopped my bike at a bubbling mud pool, as the sun’s rays pierce through the thick bush and dance with the hot steam. In terms of bike trails, it is hard to get much better than this.

I am on the country’s newest Great Ride – what is that? Well, Great Walks are the ones we all know, such as Abel Tasman and Milford Sound. Great Rides are the two-wheeled equivalent.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Whakarewarewa Loop was awarded Great Ride status in May.

The last Great Ride to open was the wildly popular Lake Dunstan Trail, which follows the Cromwell Gorge along a series of dramatic cliffside platforms. I was keen to know if this new trail would live up to that. And here is why the answer is yes.

Rotorua’s 33-kilometre Whakarewarewa Loop encompasses some of the city’s much-loved forest, commonly known as The Redwoods.

The best place to start the trail is at Waipa, where Mountain Bike Rotorua conveniently has a base to rent a bike if you don't have one. Unless you are after a serious workout, go electric. It makes things much easier.

The trail is cycled clockwise and the beauty begins the moment you start, as you enter a path of almost mythical native bush. In the first few minutes, we come across the mud pool bubbling away.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The trail passes a bubbling mud pool.

Before long, we enter the exotic section of the forest, which completely changes the mood as the dense canopy clears. Here, we are greeted with much more open space, punctuated by enormous trunks; we have reached The Redwoods.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The scenery often changes during the trail.

Californian redwoods are the tallest trees on Earth and in Rotorua they reach more than 70m in height – much taller than our biggest native kauri, Tāne Mahuta.

The trail alternates between native blocks and redwoods as it slowly climbs, culminating in a magnificent view of Lake Rotorua.

Brook Sabin/Stuff A view of Lake Rotorua from the summit of the loop.

The trail then weaves through dense native bush to Te Pūtake o Tawa, a major new hub with toilets, showers, bike hire and a cafe. It also has five stunning pieces of Māori art, including a work created from a 10-tonne rock that was catapulted into the forest during the 1886 Tarawera eruption.

Brook Sabin/Stuff One of the new Māori art works on display, as part of the trail.

The latter half of the trail takes on a different type of beauty as it weaves down towards Lake Tikitapu, also known as Blue Lake. There are a food truck, coffee shop, beaches and picnic tables to enjoy lunch.

However, the most beautiful lake is just a little further along the trail.

Brook Sabin/Stuff A rest stop at Lake Tikitapu (Blue Lake).

Lake Rotokākahi is also known as the Green Lake; it is abundantly clear why it is called that when you see it. Its rich emerald colour reflects the native forest magnificently. There are a few places to view it along the trail but you can’t – and must not – get any closer.

Before Mt Tarawera's disastrous eruption, the area was heavily populated – and the island in the middle of the lake is considered tapu, as it is the burial ground for many ancestors.

The lake is now privately owned by iwi, with strict rules around its use – including no swimming, boating and fishing – with a request that no photos be published. You will just have to make the journey to see it yourself, because, like everything on this trail, it is worth the effort.

Brook Sabin/Stuff There are lots of viewpoints along the track.

End the loop by dropping off your bike at the depot, then head next door for a soak at Secret Spot – a series of hot tubs in the bush. Each tub has a button, which you can push and be delivered drinks while soaking.

If you don’t feel like getting in, Secret Spot also offers free “skinny dips” (foot baths) if you buy something from the cafe. It is a great way to end a Great Ride.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Secret Spot is the perfect place to rest those muscles after a day on the bike.

Because you asked:

Is it suitable for children? Younger children without the benefit of e-bikes will find the entire circuit challenging – it is hilly in places and needs a basic skill level, especially after it has been raining. 12+ is the ideal age for the whole circuit.

How hard is it? The trail is mostly grade 2, rated as easy. However, parts of it are grade 3, which means steeper slopes, narrow tracks and obstacles to avoid. One of the many good features of this track is the ability to take shortcuts if you are feeling tired. You must be confident on a bike.

Essentials:

Playing there: Mountain Bike Rotorua offers bike hire from the start/end of the trail at Waipa, with half-day e-bike rentals starting from $99. See: mtbrotorua.co.nz. Secret Spot Rotorua hot tubs from $41. See: secretspot.nz

Stuff Travel deal: Book the three-day Great Ride Discovery tour with two nights' accommodation, dinner and daily breakfast, plus a guided geothermal walk from $799. For travel between June 8 to September 30, 2023. Redeem until September 30, 2023. travel.stuff.co.nz/whakarewarewa

Staying there: Holiday Inn Rotorua is a short drive from the start of the trail, from $169. See: holidayinn.com

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions. To offset your carbon emissions, head to airnewzealand.co.nz/sustainability-customer-carbon-offset.

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.

The author's trip was supported by RotoruaNZ. See: rotoruanz.com/visit/Whakarewarewa-forest-loop