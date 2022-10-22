Save & Splurge: A hot spring for every budget in Rotorua

Kerosene Creek hot spring flows through natural bush with a stunning two-metre waterfall to a quiet pool of hot water.

Kerosene Creek

Head 30km south from Rotorua along State Highway 5 and you’ll come to the Old Waiotapu Road turnoff. Another 2km down the bumpy gravel stretch and you’ll find the path for the geothermally heated Kerosene Creek.

The natural bathing experience set amongst native bush is free to all and proves popular year-round with locals and visitors alike – arrive early for any chance of having the place to yourself.

Find a spot in the main pool and receive a thunderous back massage from the two-metre steaming waterfall, or walk upstream to find your own private hot pool.

Secret Spot Hot Tubs

Brook Sabin/Stuff Secret Spot opened before New Zealand’s border closure.

The cedar hot tubs of Secret Spot overlook the Whakarewarewa Forest and Puarenga Stream just outside Rotorua.

Each tub has room for six bathers and come filled with spring water heated to 39.7 degrees Celsius.

The pools are equipped with buttons so you can order coffee, sangria or mulled wine from the cafe and bar without even wrapping up in a towel.

If you don’t feel like marinating in the waters or just forgot your bathing suit, the centre also offers free foot baths known as Shinny Dips if you buy something from the cafe. A 45-minute soak for one adult starts from $39. See: secretspot.nz

Brook Sabin/Stuff Moor your own boat out the front of Manupirua Hot Pools.

Manupirua Hot Pools

If you have your own boat, kayak or floatplane, casual entry to these isolated hot springs will only set you back $25 per adult.

Situated on the bush-lined shore of Lake Rotoiti in Manupirua Bay, the pools are only accessible by water or air.

A water taxi service operates daily in the afternoon to the pools for $75 per adult ($45 for children) and includes admission.

Alternatively, you can take the scenic route with Volcanic Air ($204 per adult), flying over Lake Rotorua and Mokoia Island before landing right outside the thermal springs.

There are seven mineral pools to hop between, plus an on-site cafe and barbecues available for use.

Finish with a refresh slide into the lake. See: lakerotoitihotpools.co.nz