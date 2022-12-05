New safety video highlights the beauty, and dangers, of the Tongariro Alpine Crossing

The video is launched in time for summer and focuses on helping both domestic and international walkers.

A new safety video has been launched in time for summer highlighting the beauty, as well as the dangers, of the Tongariro Alpine Crossing.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

The 19.4km track is one of the most popular day hikes in the country, and it attracts hundreds of thousands of international and domestic travellers each year, but it doesn’t come without risks.

Between July 1, 2010, and April 30, 2019, there were 293 incidents, which included fatalities, search and rescues and injuries.

The new video from the NZ Mountain Safety Council (MSC) is in partnership with Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro, the Department of Conservation, NZ Police, LandSAR, Tourism NZ and members of the local tourism industry.

It's an update from a previous video in 2018 and features key information a hiker needs to know before attempting the track including what to pack, hazards and decision-making points.

NZ Mountain Safety Council The 19.4km track is one of the most popular day hikes in the country.

Some of the other changes include the removal of references to old sections that are no longer on the track, as well as highlighting cold conditions, and the descending scree on specific sections like Red Crater.

There was also more input with local iwi Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro to strengthen the points from the last video around Māori world view and respect for the area.

The video has been translated into Mandarin and Korean and has subtitles in six other languages as MSC Chief Executive Mike Daisley said the track has a huge appeal for international visitors.

NZ Mountain Safety Council It attracts hundreds of thousands of international and domestic travellers each year.

“The Tongariro Alpine Crossing is internationally known as one of the most incredible day hikes in the world, we know people come with the specific intention to complete it, so this level of proactive prevention is required,” said Daisley.

Bubs Smith of local iwi Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro called the video “essential”.

“From a social perspective, as a dual heritage site our challenge is not only to encourage people to respect the maunga and the climatic conditions and changes in an alpine environment, but also to respect themselves in regard to being properly prepared with their own personal safety at the forefront of their minds,” said Smith.

NZ Mountain Safety Council The new video features information a hiker needs to know before attempting the track including what to pack, key hazards and decision-making points.

“People need to remember it’s not just the blue skies and amazing views. It’s a contrast of worlds that is rarely matched; beautiful scenery yet in a harsh environment.”

For more, download the Plan My Walk app or go to the NZ Mountain Safety Council’s website.