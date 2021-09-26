Old Coach Road: Exploring the North Island's forgotten rail trail

For a hundred years this incredible trail lay forgotten and overgrown, until it was rediscovered and restored.

Deep in the Central North Island, you'll find one of the country's most mysteriously beautiful places. It's a cycle and walking trail through Jurassic rainforest with incredible history. This is a special slice of New Zealand more than a hundred years in the making, with a story that involves mass deaths, snowstorms, being held at gunpoint, and remarkable Kiwi ingenuity. Let me take you back to the early 1900s, when the story of the Old Coach Road began.

It's 1907 in the brutal Central Plateau bush. Here, a large group of men is working to join the main truck line. This connection means a train can run from Wellington to Auckland and back again.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Hāpuawhenua Viaduct is an incredible structure built more than 100 years ago.

Up until now, getting from the capital to Auckland involved an arduous three-day trip. And there was a 39-kilometre problem in the middle.

The train line stopped and was replaced with a bush road. Up to 100 passengers would get out in Ohakune, then jump in a coach pulled by horses to meet the northern section of the line. It was challenging terrain and the road leg was often wet and dirty.

But hundreds of men are working day and night to solve the problem, on a route planned by John Rochfort. The pioneering surveyor used an axe to cut his way through thick Central Plateau bush to figure out the best path. But the task was arduous; aside from the rugged terrain he was met with fierce resistance from local Māori. He was stopped at gunpoint on three occasions, and on one of those, was held prisoner for three days. But he persisted, and hundreds of men are now working on finishing the route he mapped.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The bush looks like something straight out of a movie set.

Much of the manpower is straight from England and faces a harsh induction to the hinterland of the Central Plateau. Locals greet the fresh imports with the line "welcome to the front." The battle is against the elements.

Conditions are often atrocious; workers sleep in tents with bunks made of bush vines. One particular snowstorm is so bad that several tents collapse, killing 20 men. What's more, much of their work is done by pick and shovel, with wheelbarrows to move the soil and rocks.

A newspaper describes how workers feel, "by the time we have eaten and cleaned up, we are generally just about ready to pass out."

But times are about to get a little more challenging. The last part of the track is a large valley – and the only way to cross it is by building an enormous viaduct, which some believe (at the time) would be the largest curved wooden bridge in the world.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Taonui Viaduct is still visible, but not accessible.

Running behind schedule and on a deadline, the team has just months –with primitive machinery – to pull off one of the country's great engineering feats and get the bridge finished, which is known as the Hāpuawhenua Viaduct.

The materials, including 688 tonnes of steel, come by packhorse, and are ferried up a specially-built tramway and are then are precariously lifted by a steam engine or even by hand.

Time pressure from Parliament mounts, so the men started working night shifts to get the bridge finished, which they do just before the first train full of Parliamentarians is due to use it in 1908.

Fast-forward 114 years to present day, as I stand on the viaduct, it's incredible to think some of this was created under a headlamp at night.

Today, the Old Coach Road is a cycle trail (or bush walk) through a section of the old road which once connected the railways. The 15km trip takes less than five hours walking, or two-and-a-half of cycling one way.

We started our trip in Okahune. It may be jokingly known as the carrot capital of New Zealand, but in reality, it's now the beating heart of the Ruapehu region. It has delicious cafes, luxury accommodation and lots to do – like the Old Coach Road.

Local operator TCB makes it easy. They provide bikes, safety gear, gave us a briefing about the track, then shuttle us to the start at Horopito. You then ride the route all the way back into Ohakune.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The trail is easy for all skill levels, but caution is needed if it’s very wet.

The track begins along gentle farmland before abruptly entering the Tongariro National Park. We soon discover this is far from your run-of-the-mill bush bike.

The Jurassic forest is staggeringly beautiful, with a jungle-like feel that makes you realise this is what New Zealand looked like before humans began. It is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, recognising the importance to Māori alongside "superlative natural phenomena and natural beauty."

Brook Sabin/Stuff The bike trip is made much easier if you opt for electric.

The bush trail soon morphs into a cobblestone path, which was the original road linking the two railheads. A warning: the bumps can be a little rough on your derrière if you go too fast.

You'll next reach the Taonui Viaduct, a smaller bridge that has fallen into a state of disrepair and is today a metal monument to the region's history.

Continue down through the bush path until you reach the Hāpuawhenua Viaduct, which still stands 114 years after construction. The trains no longer use it; there is a new even larger viaduct a few hundred metres away that was finished in the 1980s, meaning the original one is just for walkers and cyclists.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Hāpuawhenua Viaduct was originally used by trains, but its now open to walkers and cyclists. A new Hāpuawhenua Viaduct is nearby.

The centre of the bridge is lined with railway sleepers, with a small gap in between. It may get the heart pumping if you are sensitive to heights, but it is perfectly safe for everyone but mice. You can alternatively walk on the paths either side of the sleepers to avoid the gap.

Over the other side of the curved bridge, there is a picnic table that's a perfect spot for lunch and to marvel at the architecture. But the excitement doesn't stop there, with an abandoned train tunnel also left to explore.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Walking across the Hāpuawhenua Viaduct is the best way to appreciate its scale.

This remarkable ride could have easily never happened. After the rail lines were joined in 1908, the linking road was left to decay for nearly 100 years. When it was rediscovered in 2002, the bush was so thick, people had to crawl to follow the path. It took years to restore it all, before finally reopening in 2009.

Since then, the trail has steadily gained popularity, making it one of the best short rides and walks in New Zealand.

The writer's trip was supported by Visit Ruapehu.

