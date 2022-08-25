Ohakune: Why it’s still a great time to visit this North Island town

There’s hardly any snow at Tūroa after warm temperatures and rain produced what is being considered as one of the worst ski seasons in decades.

OPINION: The pictures are heartbreaking - rocky areas on the top of Mt Ruapehu, snow washed away, and now about 130 jobs gone.

A lack of snow on the maunga thanks to La Nina has led to one of the worst ski seasons at Tūroa in decades, resulting in Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, which operates the ski fields at Turoa and Whakapapa, cutting a third of its 405 staff.

“As a result of reviewing our operations, and considering our nearing halfway point in the season, a decision has been made at Tūroa to focus our attention on the High Noon Express, and at this stage, the High Noon only. At a higher elevation, the highest of any lift in New Zealand, this terrain has a greater chance of snow accumulation to that of other lifts,” said RAL.

“The High Noon is not currently operational, requiring a minimum of 20-30cm to get going again, and when we get that, it will be our focus. Until then, sadly, Tūroa will remain temporarily closed.”

Fortunately the Whakapapa ski field is still open with the Valley and Knoll Ts, and hopefully Far West T soon.

But this year was not meant to be like this.

After struggling through two winter seasons with closed borders, (and let's not forget the avalanche which took out the High Noon in 2018), 2022 should have been a banger, with international tourists able to finally come back here to rejoice in our winter playground.

While the impact on RAL is significant, spare a thought of the towns that come alive with ski tourists, in particular Ohakune, no doubt feeling the impacts of fewer visitors.

During the pandemic and border closures, Kiwis backed their backyard, tried skiing for the first time and did what they could to support our hardest hit tourist regions in winter.

But bound by the weather gods, when there’s no snow, there’s no skiing, no matter how many people might be waiting at the base of the mountain with ski racks and tyre chains.

I have spent many weekends in Ohakune and it’s one of my favourite towns in New Zealand. And I still rate it in winter even when there’s no skiing or snowboarding to be done.

My favourite winter memories include gigs at the Powderkeg, feasting on delicious food at The Blind Finch and cosying up to warm winter fires in the town’s pubs and restaurants. I’ve stayed in baches, at ski lodges and ‘rustic’ backpacker rooms - no matter the accommodation, the memories have always been created by the vibe this small town brings in winter.

And let’s not forget the incredible eclairs at Johnny Nation's Chocolate Eclair Shop, a perfect treat for all the off-mountain activities you can do in the region - walk or cycle the Old Coach Road, head to the Whanganui National Park and the Whanganui River, and of course you’re not far at all to head to the Tongariro National Park.

This is a town that’s not only big on adventures, but big on hospitality and good times, even when the main winter attraction, Tūroa, is off the cards.

I’m doing my little snow dance in the hope that all is not yet lost for the ski season, so hang in there Ohakune. You’ve got this.