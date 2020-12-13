'Every single day, it’s in my mind and in my heart' - The epic tale of Te Araroa Trail

Rebecca Goddard, Hannah Morley and Rosie Goble talk about their experience on Te Araroa trail.

It was a brutal way to complete a 3000km hike the length of New Zealand.

Bruce Hopkins was getting blown sideways in 70kmh westerly winds as he walked along the shoulder of State Highway 1 between Invercargill and Bluff, as trucks hurtled past.

The final leg of Te Araroa Trail, which he had begun from Cape Reinga nearly seven months earlier, was supposed to be a time of reflection and joy.

Instead, it was a time of high alert for Hopkins, a New Zealand actor who portrayed Gamling in Lord of the Rings.

READ MORE:

* More and more families are walking our national trail

* Danger of Bay of Islands walkway 'won't stop' Te Araroa trekkers

* Narrow escape on the Te Araroa Trail: 'This is actually pretty risky'

* Te Araroa Trail: NZ's own pilgrimage track



Robyn Edie/Stuff Bruce Hopkins, a Kiwi actor, spent nearly seven months walking Te Araroa Trail, completing the journey in May 2018.

When another wind gust blew him off balance, a passing motorist pulled over and offered a lift.

He accepted, and several kilometres later was dropped off just before Bluff, so he could walk through the town to its famous signpost by the ocean, marking the end of his long journey.

He had no qualms about taking the ride, given the dangers on the road.

“By the time I hauled my ass through the mountains, had my little cancer mass in my bladder, smashed my shin, ripped my knee in the Richmond Ranges, I thought, no, I am OK about that, I am OK to take the odd ride.”

Supplied Trampers on Te Araroa Trail, near Bluff.

Nearly 18 months after that day, contractors are now building a 17km section of track beside the Bluff-Invercargill highway, which is doubling as the final leg of the epic Te Araroa Trail.

The track, to be completed early next year, will complete the Invercargill to Bluff section, which began a decade ago, but has been plagued by delays and a lack of funding.

“That’s fantastic, because it was a pretty unpleasant way to finish a 3000km hike,” Hopkins said.

Amos Chapple A hiker enjoys sweeping views of Ninety Mile Beach on Te Araroa Trail.

Te Araroa Trail executive director Mark Weatherall was “over the moon” the section was finally being taken off-road, given how dangerous it could be.

“The majority of the people walking the trail finish in Bluff, and it's been a bit of a rough finish. And for those that start at Bluff, it’s been a bit of a rough start, so to get it done will be outstanding.”

About 60 per cent of the 3000km trail is on DOC conservation land, about 15 per cent is on roads, and the remainder is on the likes of private land, iwi land, beaches and local authority land.

Weatherall said the aim was to reduce the road sections to less than 10 per cent of the total distance within three years, with negotiations ongoing with landowners.

Jakub Skocek A tramper enjoys the views on Te Araroa Trail at Tekapo.

Most of the roads on the trail were between Whanganui and Palmerston North, and projects were underway to get that changed, but it would take time.

“Te Araroa Trail is completed, that’s the key thing, but we are always looking to enhance it,” Weatherall said.

“We won’t ever be totally off the road, and some roads in the back-of-beyond are really nice, but one of our key strategies is to reduce the amount of road walking.”

In 2018 about 1200 through walkers completed the trail, which generally takes about four months, and in 2019 that number jumped to 1500, with 75 per cent from overseas.

supplied Mark Weatherall, executive director of Te Araroa Trust.

This year, without international tourists, 700 to 800 Kiwis would complete the trail, an increase from previous years as more locals explored their own country.

Among them was Hastings junior doctor Hannah Morley, who trekked into Bluff with fellow hikers Rebecca Goddard and Rosie Goble on Thursday.

The 4.5 month hike – broken up by an enforced break during Covid – had been a life-changing experience, she said.

It gave her a different perspective on life, she met new friends and it gave her an appreciation of nature.

Thousands more people walked individual sections of the trail each year.

But the absence of international walkers going the distance had taken pressure off the trail’s infrastructure in 2020.

This was a good thing, Weatherall indicated, as some private landowners had been unhappy with overseas hikers who roamed and camped off the beaten track and left litter on their properties.

As such, there was potential for those parts of the track to be pulled.

“If we lose access it means we have to go along a road, so that’s the behaviours I need to continue to educate and communicate to these people,” Weatherall said.

Amos Chapple Te Araroa Trail founder Geoff Chapple, tramping up the Waipapa River, Northland.

Te Araroa Trail was founded by Geoff Chapple, a journalist and keen tramper who first promoted the idea of a length of New Zealand walkway in a newspaper article in 1994.

Chapple named it Te Araroa, others got on board, a trust was formed, grants were applied for, and he resigned from his newspaper job to concentrate on putting the trail in place.

He talked to local authorities and DOC, connected tracks and first walked the North Island route in 1998, taking months as he talked to landowners along the way.

The trail was officially opened in 2011.

“We always said if we built it people would come,” Chapple said.

He believed trail walkers brought a “bit of spiritual presence” to any household they entered.

“They have been out there, doing it tough, in the bush, through the mud, they have all got stories, and they make good connections with New Zealanders along the way, and with each other. They make friendships.”

Chapple stood down as chief executive of the trust in 2012, but his work, and that of many others over the years, has given thousands of hikers an experience they won’t forget.

Hopkins can be counted among them, saying the 3000km walk was the third most impactful event in his life, behind his children and grandchildren.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff South Roads foreman Mike Bell and worker Shannon Hall are helping build a 17km section of walkway and cycleway, which doubles as the final section of Te Araroa Trail between Bluff and Invercargill, adjacent to State Highway 1.

“It's three years since I started the walk and still, every single day, it’s in my mind and in my heart.”

Hopkins said he had been a people pleaser all his life, but after completing Te Araroa he felt no need to justify himself any more.

Some days the walk had been joyous, other days it was hard, but it gave him a feeling of completeness and calmness inside.

“Somehow it really centred me.”