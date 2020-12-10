Fiordland's Hollyford Road to reopen ahead of schedule

Part of the rebuilt Hollyford Road in Fiordland, at Girder Creek. The road was badly damaged in a storm in February.

The first section of Fiordland’s Hollyford Road to be repaired after it was damaged in a storm in February will be opened on Friday.

The opening of the first 13km of the road, which runs from State Highway 94 to the start of the Hollyford Track, is nine days ahead of schedule.

It has been repaired up to Girder Creek, about 1km past an airstrip in the area.

News of the opening pleased aviation veteran Jules Tapper, of Queenstown, who launched a petition to have the road rebuilt earlier this year. The petition was signed by more than 3000 people.

“It’s great news and I think people that like the outdoors will appreciate it,’’ he said.

“It’s a good effort.’’

He hoped the airstrip would also be fixed and thought it would not take too much work.

In early February, about 1100mm of rain dumped down onto Fiordland, and State Highway 94 leading into Milford became impassable.

That led to part of New Zealand’s largest aerial evacuation of people, with 500 people from Fiordland airlifted from the area to safety.

The road repair work was carried out by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s Milford Alliance team.

They will resume work on restoring the final 3km of road, from Girder Creek to the head of the Hollyford Track, in mid-January, with completion expected by late April.

NZ Transport Agency The Hollyford Road was badly damaged in a storm in February.

Lower Hollyford Road is owned by Southland District Council but is designated as a special purpose road, which means it is fully funding by the transport agency.

The final 3km section of road has been extensively damaged by river erosion. Repair work involves building rock armoury along sections on the lower Hollyford River and strengthening other river bank protection sites weakened by the February storm.

The work proposal was reviewed by Geotech and there is confidence that the restoration work will last and protect the road in further flood events.

The cost of restoring the full 16km of Lower Hollyford Road is estimated at $2.3 million.

Southland District Council strategic manager transport Hartley Hare said it is grateful that the agency agreed to fund the restoration of the full length of the road, as it will place no burden on Southland District ratepayers.