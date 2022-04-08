A trip to remember for more than just scenery - Milford Sound is peace on our doorstep

We could have a once in a generation opportunity to see this mighty glacier-carved fiord without foreign tourists.

I hadn't been to Milford Sound in a decade, so when I was invited to see what those who travel across the world to see, I was in.

Because I kind of knew what to expect, I thought I would take my big sister along, as I couldn’t believe she hadn’t been there in her 40 years. I’m glad I did; she was absolutely blown away. Sometimes it takes showing someone something to gain the perspective of how lucky we are.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Cruising in to Milford sound with Glenorchy Air is a stunning 30-minute flight.

We started the journey from Queenstown Airport with Glenorchy Air. A cloudy day, I was worried if we would get out, but a personalised phone call confirmed we would be flying over the alps to this beautiful fiord.

When I say the alps, this is the most stunning 30-minute flight you’ll ever get to go on. You begin by flying out of Queenstown and directly over Lake Wakatipu, Eglinton Valley, Mount Tūtoko, and in doing so you get a view of Lake Te Anau to the left and Glenorchy and Paradise to the right.

You fly directly over glaciers you wouldn’t know existed, Lake Iceberg and Lake Erskine. We felt so close to the snow-covered mountains we could almost touch it.

At this stage I was just watching my sister’s face, and felt a little joy she was getting a kick out of these views, having not been on a flight since she had her son seven years ago. She's a single mother, and it was the nicest thing to see.

Before you hit Fiordland you take the flight path over the Greenstone and Arthur Valleys, follow the Milford Track over Sutherland Falls, and as you pull up to your final destination you get a good look down below at the cruises coming in and out of Milford Sound.

If you are basing yourself in Queenstown on your holiday the flight is your best option. The drive to the Milford Sound is about three to four hours, and while you get to see Kingston, Garston and Te Anau Downs, it means less time in the Sound.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Milford Lodge's Riverside chalets are relaxing and give you the best morning sun in town.

Being a southerner, I was happy to skip the drive, but if you haven’t been on that great scenic route, I would take the drive there or back. It is countryside you don't find anywhere. Biased as they come, I think it is the best in the land.

When we arrived we had the helpful people at Milford Sound Lodge pick us up and take us to our accommodation, a gorgeous little chalet by the river bed.

My sister, Nadia, and I were so spoilt. We would wake up to the sun and hear the water flowing all night. It was surreal to be away from the city, and in one of the world's best-known fiords. It is a kind of peace you don't often get, and it made me thankful for everything we have in our backyard.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Milford Lodge will deliver breakfast, and your latte.

Speaking to the staff it was clear Covid-19 had a tough effect on tourism in the area. A usually busy period over summer of international and local tourists, it was quiet. Of course that was preferred for our stay, but I would suggest now is a great time to get to Milford Sound before it is happily buzzing again.

The lodge fit in with the scenery. It would have felt strange to stay in a five-star ten-floor high tower. This was comfortable and relaxed, and so were the great staff.

We chose Southern Discoveries’ original Milford Sound Cruise which took us as far as the ocean’s edge and back in to the fiord again. On the journey you see countless waterfalls, birdlife, fur seals and dolphins. No biggy, just New Zealand's best wildlife in one sitting.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff The water taxi to the start of the Milford Track was one of the nicest parts of the trip, writes Olivia Caldwell.

We stopped off at New Zealand's only floating underwater observatory. Now I am a little panicked that deep down, and claustrophobic to the worst degree, so if I can do it and enjoy it, you all can. I stood there watching a few ugly fish, and they stared back. There was an octopus and I have been told a whale has stopped by on occasion, but not that day. Still, a cool experience.

Back at the chalet we relaxed until dinner time at Pio Pio restaurant. Stuck in the middle of nowhere I didn't expect it to be so good – I would go back to Milford Sound for the lamb shanks alone. We followed it with a glass of rosé, blue cod, and a side of pickled beetroot along with giant jacket potatoes neither of us could finish.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Olivia Caldwell said she would return to Milford just for the lamb shanks at Pio Pio restaurant.

The next morning we had breakfast delivered – muesli, yoghurt, berries and toast. And they do lattes in Milford Sound, just so you know. We were ready to walk the Milford Track, well at least a bit of it.

We started with the water taxi over there, and were dropped at the entry. Talking all the way to Gates Falls, it felt like we were in a different world. Nadia said it was the best walk she had ever done, and was buzzing from being away from a busy life, to pure peace. An adventurer by nature, this wasn't out of my normal sort of weekend, but there was something so much better about this walk with the big sis who seemed more relaxed than I'd seen her in years. It is true, nature works wonders.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Olivia and Nadia Caldwell in February at the start of Milford Track.

The only mishap of the trip came when we returned. The wind had picked up, and we were told we would have to catch a bus back to Queenstown. The five-hour bus trip wasn’t my favourite part, but if it is your only option, and you are a better traveller than I on winding roads, then go for it.

We arrived back in Queenstown laughing, refreshed and with a new memory in our own backyard.

I think if you are a Kiwi, in need of an escape, nature, water and views, this is your trip.

Essentials:

Milford Sound Lodge's Queenstown to Milford Sound Overnight package starts from $2133. The package includes coach connection from Queenstown to Milford Sound, nature cruise with Southern Discoveries, one night chalet accommodation with breakfast, plus a scenic flight back to Queenstown. See: milfordlodge.com

The writer was hosted by Milford Sound Lodge.