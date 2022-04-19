Hump Ridge Track's upcoming Great Walk status gets hikers moving

The 61-kilometre Hump Ridge Track offers views from sub-alpine tops and rugged coastline in southern Fiordland (video published October 2020).

The Tuatapere Hump Ridge Track has seen a spike in walker numbers since its Great Walk status was considered then confirmed.

DOC Southern South Island Director Aaron Fleming said news of the track’s opportunity to become New Zealand’s 11th Great Walk in 2018-19 had created a huge awareness of the track.

“Up to that point growth had largely been through word of mouth.”

In the year to June 2012, about 900 people walked the track, and numbers steadily increased to nearly 2400 people in the year to June 2018.

John Hawkins/Stuff The Hump Ridge Track, in the south-west corner of the South Island, is a three-day 61-km loop walk.

READ MORE:

* The gateway to NZ's next Great Walk is hoping a tourist boom will transform the town's fortunes

* Marlborough's Queen Charlotte Track misses out on Great Walk status

* Hump Ridge Track eyes Great Walk status with viaduct reopening



But after publicity in 2018 that the Hump Ridge may become the country’s next Great Walk [which was confirmed in 2019], nearly 3200 walked it in the year to June 2019.

Numbers dipped slightly the following year, the first of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns, but spiked again in the year to June 2021, when nearly 3900 people walked it, Hump Ridge Track Trust figures show.

An estimated 3200 people will walk the track in the year up to June 2022.

“There has already been an increase in usage ... since the 2019 Great Walk announcement,” Fleming said.

The numbers have increased despite few international tourists walking it due to the Covid border closures, but more New Zealanders had visited the great outdoors.

Work to transform the track to Great Walk status is expected to be completed in the 2023-24 season, but it would remain open for walkers throughout.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff There has been an increase in people walking the Hump Ridge Track since the 2019 Great Walk announcement, DOC says.

Southland District councillor George Harpur said a lot of the credit for increased walker numbers on the track had to go to its general manager, Cedric Wedderburn, while publicity surrounding its Great Walk status had helped.

The Great Walk status was expected to benefit the Tuatapere area through additional employment, business opportunities and increased tourism and visitor spend.

Harpur said he saw walkers of the track at Tuatapere eateries and it was good to have them in town.

“They bowl up large as life and hobble back in [three] days later.”

The track, in the south-west corner of the South Island, is a three-day 61-km loop walk, taking trampers along the south coast of western Southland, up to the sub-alpine zone of the Hump Ridge and over historic viaducts [bridges].