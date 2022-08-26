New Lake 2 Lake Trail Park Run to start in Fiordland this weekend

Lake 2 Lake Trail Park Run co-run directors Dwight Grieve, left, and Sagar Khemani after checking out the course. Grieve's dog Katniss looks pretty interested as well in the first event that will start on Saturday at 9am.

Runners from as far away as Whangarei and Lower Hutt will be part of the group to tick completing the first park run in Fiordland on Saturday.

The Lake 2 Lake Trail Park Run will hold its inaugural event and about 100 runners are expected, in what has been called one of the most scenic park runs in the world.

Part of the Park Run culture was the fun of being able to say you had taken part in a town’s first event, co-run director Dwight Grieve said.

That had mean runners from around New Zealand had specifically made their way south for the new event, he said.

Park Run is a worldwide event that offers free, 5k weekly events on Saturday mornings in parks and open spaces.

A well known mountain runner, Grieve, said the park run was about the family side and friendship of running.

“While I enjoy the competitive side of running, park run is about family and friends. You can walk it, run it, bring the dog or be pushing a pram and taking part.”

“It’s about taking part, making friendships and catching up and having a coffee after the event.”

Grieve said his co-run director Sagar Khemani had done a lot of work around health and safety guidelines and regulations to get the event established.

Park runs do not make a profit and rely on volunteers to run the events.

“The volunteers are just as important as the runners,” Grieve said.

The new park run had also been well-supported by organisers of the Invercargill park run community, Southland District Council, DOC and Fish & Game.

Grieve believed the new park run would be one of the most scenic in the world with it taking in the lake, Fiordland mountains and runners would go up and turn around near the Takahe enclosure.

Saturday’s event will start at 9am and once daylight savings hours kick in it will change to 8am. It goes from the Upper Waiau river control gates to the Wildlife Park.