Where to go to see and hear the Bird of the Year, the pīwauwau/rock wren

The votes have been tallied and the election which stops the nation has been decided, all hail our new Bird of the Year winner, the diminutive pīwauwau/rock wren.

Probably not a species which immediately rolls off the tongue when talking about New Zealand birds, the pīwauwau/rock wren claimed the top prize over the kororā/little penguin in second and the kea in third. The kororā had led in first preferences, but was overhauled once the transferable votes were applied, said contest organisers Forest & Bird.

Chief executive Nicola Toki said the win proved “New Zealanders love an underbird”.

So where can you find this elusive small bird which weighs less than an AA battery? Well the fact it is New Zealand’s only true alpine bird species gives it away, and you’re going to have to do some serious work to see one.

The birds can be found above the bushline within the Southern Alps from Fiordland, up through South Westland, and the Mt Aspiring and Mt Cook National Parks. They may be tiny, but they are tough, and can survive in extreme climates.

Kerry Weston/Department of Conservation The pīwauwau rock wren is New Zealand’s only true alpine bird.

Pockets of the species can also be found in Arthur's Pass, and Nelson Lakes and Kahurangi National Parks.

They were also successfully transferred to Secretary Island in Fiordland. The third-highest island in New Zealand, with several peaks higher than 1000 metres, is situated at the entrance to Doubtful Sound and its harsh terrain is perfect for them. Between 2008 and 2011, more than 40 rock wrens were transferred from the Murchison Mountains to the island.

A pretty poor flier, the birds can be seen hopping and running on the ground at altitudes between 900–2500 metres but because they nest on the ground, they are in danger from the likes of stoats.

If you are out and about in the mountains, listen out for their high-pitched three note call and a sort of ‘whirring’ call, and report any sightings to your local DOC office or to iNaturalist NZ – Mātaki Taiao.