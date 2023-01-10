Orcas excite holidaymakers at Southland's Cosy Nook

An Orca had beachgoers excited at Cosy Nook, off the south coast of the South Island, on January 8.

A large orca exhilarated holidaymakers at one of Southland’s most popular swimming spots last Sunday.

Kathy Ngeru saw the distinctive fin circling in the water in front of her Cosy Nook crib in the mid-afternoon.

The tide was on the turn and quite choppy so there was no one in the water at the time, she said, but adults and children were playing on the rocks.

The orca cruised around close to the shoreline then went towards Matariki Island (also known as Pa island), one of the two small islands that allow the bay to be sheltered most of the time.

READ MORE:

* Orca family spotted in Lyttelton Harbour

* Fishers get surprise encounter with killer whale pod in Whangārei Heads

* Sounds boaties carry sea sensors to keep tabs on marine heat waves

* Orcas provide Boxing Day entertainment for Wellington

* Orca encounters caught on video: 'It straightened itself up and came straight for us'



“That’s when we saw a smaller orca, but another person said there were three in total,’’ Ngeru said.

“There were probably around 20 to 25 people watching from the shore – everyone grabbed a vantage point to take photos and watch in awe,’’ she said.

The orcas were visible for about half an hour.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen them in the area, and I’ve been enjoying (Cosy Nook) for some 55-plus years,’’ she said.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Orca at Cosy Nook bay off the south coast of the South Island

Glen Frew, who posted some video to his Facebook page, with added commentary from his six-year-old son Nikau, said footage didn’t do justice to the size of the first-seen orca.

To begin with “we all thought it was a seal’’ he said, but then the dorsal fin appeared and it was maybe 1.5m, if not bigger.

Orca are not known to attack people but Frew acknowledged there was always a potential for injury, such as if a person was mistaken for a seal. The Cosy Nook bay was celebrated as a swimming spot and it was really unusual for there not to have been a free diver in water at this time of year, he said.

Stingray were plentiful around the coast and he suspected this had been a factor attracting orcas.

Other reports of orcas have arisen in the south in recent weeks, and last year they were sighted in nearby Colac Bay.

Anyone else out there with footage? Please send it in news@stl.co.nz