Stewart Island/Rakiura: The island swarming with kiwi and Kiwis. You should join them

There are 33 times more kiwi (the bird) than Kiwis (the people) on this island.

There are very few places in the world right now where tourism is booming, but New Zealand’s “other” island is reaping the benefits of a trapped population.

Stewart Island/Rakiura is heaving with domestic visitors, one of the few “overseas” (or at least over the Foveaux Strait) destinations available until the bubbles open. The ferry across has been busier than ever, with bookings up 50 per cent over the July school holidays compared to last year, and they’ve stayed about 30 per cent higher than usual.

123RF Golden Bay, near Oban on Stewart Island.

Often one of those places that Kiwis say they’ll do one day but then usually opt for sunnier climates in Australia, the Pacific or beyond, Stewart Island/Rakiura is having a moment right now.

Having just visited for the first time earlier this month, here are my 10 rules to maximise your enjoyment in the deep, deep, deep south.

1. Get the ferry

This is a rite of passage for many a traveller to Stewart Island/Rakiura, often followed by the same question asked in hush tones: “Just how big were the waves on your trip?” The hour-long sailing from Bluff can be described as a “little choppy”. Well, that’s how the captain reassured us on our crossing before we hit some “gentle” two to three metre swells. There were many a white-knuckle and ashen face on board, but it is all part of the experience. Advice: Sea-Legs tablets are your friend ... and keep looking at the horizon.

Not every crossing is bad of course, but if you do get an inclement one, you’ll appreciate the steady waters outside the main settlement of Oban even more.

ALAN GRANVILLE/Stuff Stewart Island Flights flies between Oban and Invercargill.

2. But also get the plane

If, like me, you are a bit of a fan of small planes, then a trip on Stewart Island Flights will be right up your runway. Squeezing into the 10-seater Britten Norman Islander, this 20-minute crossing acts not only as the quickest way to go from A to B (in this case Oban-Invercargill), but it also throws in a scenic flight at the same time, as you swoop low over the island and beyond to the Mainland.

3. Make sure you've got accommodation booked before you land

There is no point showing up right now and hoping the accommodation gods are smiling on you, so it’s best to prepare. Luckily there are several options on the island to lay your head, from the more high-end $500-a-night Airbnbs (which sleeps 8, so a bargain if you have some friends/family), to hostels like Stewart Island Backpackers. We stayed in the latter, and for $79 a night we got our own clean, basic double room with communal kitchen and toilets/showers.

ALAN GRANVILLE/Stuff The institution that is the Kai Kart.

4. Have kai at the Kai Kart

An institution around these parts, this purveyor of all things fried cooks up some of the freshest tasting grub around. Grab some old-fashioned battered blue cod ($8) and chips, and watch the sun go down. There are a few food options in Oban, from fine dining at the Church Hill Restaurant to more hearty fare at the South Sea Hotel, to a mean ham, cheese and jalapeño scone at Just Cafe. If you fancy cooking your own kai, the Four Square is well stocked and reasonably priced considering it's your only supermarket option.

5. Followed by a beer at the South Sea Hotel

Another institution, there are few places in New Zealand with such an eclectic crowd. Wedding parties and birthday bashes mix with salty locals and more mature walkers and backpackers. This is never boring.

ALAN GRANVILLE/Stuff The thrill of seeing a kiwi in the wild.

6. Join a tour to look for kiwi

Let's face it, one of the main reasons to come to Stewart Island/Rakiura is to witness a kiwi in the wild. You could have a search by yourself for the elusive bird, but you may end up disappointed. This is one of the times when it’s best to splash some cash and go with a tour.

Real Journeys offers a four-hour “Wild Kiwi Experience” with a 20 per cent discount if you don't get to see one of the stars. After some quick background information (a kiwi’s egg is so big, it’s the equivalent of giving birth to a six-year-old!), we got to cruise around some of the many bays of the island.

After spotting a couple of different species of penguin and a rather stern-looking albatross, we were dropped off in pitch blackness on the trail at Little Glory Bay. Shining dim lights at our feet, our small group shuffled in silence along the path as our guides listened out for any calls.

It took all of five minutes before the light of the lead guide turned red (the colour doesn’t bother the mainly blind bird), and there it was right in front of us ... a plump Southern brown kiwi (Rakiura Tokoeka). It was an exhilarating experience, seeing this true icon of New Zealand so close, happily foraging around us for more than 30 minutes.

BROOK SABIN One of the many beaches on Stewart Island/Rakiura.

We got another surprise on the remote Ocean Beach when the clouds parted to showcase the other big selling point of Stewart Island/Rakiura, its Dark Sky Sanctuary status. It seemed every star was twinkling at us on this tiny windswept corner of New Zealand. All-in-all, a magical experience.

Supplied Stewart Island kiwi are commonly found on Ulva Island.

7. Go to Ulva Island/Te Wharawhara

If you are a bird lover, then this is your paradise. Take a tour, or walk at your own pace around one of the few predator-free open sanctuaries in New Zealand. This is ancient, pristine Aotearoa, an area which has never been milled. Some rare birds you’ll see and hear include the South Island Saddleback, Rifleman, Yellowhead, and Stewart Island Robin, as well as some very curious weka.

Jackie McCullough/Stuff Masterton's Jackie McCullough snaps a Stewart Island robin on Ulva Island.

8. Bring bug spray

Winged bitey bastards see me as a walking buffet. If this is also you, then it's probably best to lather up. The intermittent showers kept the wee buggers away the first couple of nights, but then a clear morning saw them out in force, leaving me with several itchy reminders of my stay.

9. And bring wet weather gear

Oh yeah, it also rains a bit here, so get some good kit.

Sandra Whipp/Venture Southland If you're lucky you may see Aurora Australis.

10. Go for a walk/hike/cycle/kayak/helicopter ride

There’s no point in coming all this way to just Netflix and chill. From days long hikes to easy 2-hour strolls, from seeing the island by water, land or by air, this is an incredible terrain to discover, to embrace and to soak in.

Just go.

Getting there: Stewart Island is a 20-minute flight from Invercargill. One-way adult fares are $130, children 4-14 are $85, or adult return for $225 and $140 for children stewartislandflights.co.nz.

The hour-long ferry crossing costs from $79 for adults and $40 for children 5-14, under 5s go free. You can also pay extra for a shuttle from Invercargill Airport to Bluff stewartislandexperience.co.nz

Air New Zealand will get you to Invercargill from any of its ports.

Staying there: Stewart Island Backpackers. Dorm rooms start at $39, double and twin rooms from $79 stewartislandbackpackers.co.nz.

Experiences: Real Journeys’ Wild Kiwi Encounter, sailings leave at dusk from Halfmoon Bay, $199.

Ulva Island Explorer: Adults $99, children 5-14 $30, under 5 free. See realjourneys.co.nz.

The author paid for his own transport and accommodation. Real Journeys supported the kiwi and Ulva Island experiences.