Fiordland: How you can experience New Zealand's forbidden paradise

There is a part of New Zealand so remote, humans have never touched the vast majority of its enormous landscape. There you'll find some of our most beautiful mountains, icebergs sitting in emerald lakes, and bush that has only ever been walked on by the likes of moa and takahē.

This land I speak of is Fiordland; New Zealand's forbidden paradise. It’s off-limits simply because Mother Nature has created formidable obstacles. Most of the remote landscape has been carved by glaciers over millions of years, and its beauty is only matched by its inaccessibility.

However, there are a couple of ways to penetrate the fortress of Fiordland and experience the best scenery New Zealand has to offer. This is how to explore one of the country’s last frontiers.

The forgotten fiord

While Milford Sound is known as the eighth wonder of the world, there is another fiord of arguably greater beauty – but it's much harder to get to.

Doubtful Sound is larger than Milford, and the magnificent mountains that launch from the sea into the clouds have an unworldly presence as you glide quietly through the misty waterways.

The fiord was named Patea by early Māori, meaning 'place of silence'. And it's so remarkably untouched you'll be witnessing the same scenery that greeted Captain Cook in 1770. Aside from a wharf, and tiny village servicing the boats, the landscape in every direction is entirely untouched – as it's been sitting for millennia.

The old adage that ‘with effort comes reward’ is particularly true with Doubtful Sound; getting there is quite an adventure. You'll first board a ferry across Lake Manapōuri, the second deepest lake in the country. When you’re surrounded by mountains, it's hard to imagine that the bottom of the lake is so deep that it sits below sea level.

The cruise across the lake gives you a glimpse of 33 small islands, framed against the snowy peaks of the Southern Alps. At the end of the journey, you pass the Manapōuri Power Station, which has for decades provided power for the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter in Bluff.

From there, you hop on a bus to pass over the Southern Alps on a private road, with the journey weaving through primeval peaks and enormous waterfalls. You then emerge at the serene Doubtful Sound; on many days you’ll find it shrouded in a moody mist.

The entire return journey takes seven hours, and you'll walk away feeling like you briefly travelled to another world.

The highway to heaven

While I thoroughly recommend a trip to Doubtful Sound, can you really say you're a Kiwi if you haven't been to Milford Sound?

Before Covid-19, more than one million people were expected to experience Milford Sound in 2020, and we have only a limited time before the borders open again and the usual hordes of international tourists return.

Half of the magnificence of Milford is experienced before you even get there; the two-hour drive from Te Anau is the most scenic highway in the country. There are plenty of hidden gems to discover on the way, such as the Lake Marian Track, which passes a thunderous waterfall to eventually reach a picturesque alpine lake tucked away in a hanging valley. There is also the popular Key Summit Track, which has just reopened after flood damage forced its closure in February. This 2-3 hour return trek encompasses some of the Routeburn Track, and offers stunning views of the ice-carved valleys below.

My favourite part of the drive is reaching the Homer Tunnel, which disappears into the side of sheer rock face. On the other side, you reach a winding valley of waterfalls (and if it's been raining) it feels like you're driving through a snow-covered lunar-landscape, gushing with water in every direction.

NZ's best helicopter trip

Flying in a helicopter is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for most of us; so if you want to choose just one trip – trust me: this is it.

The only way to really appreciate the magnitude of Fiordland is by air, and the 1-hour, 45-minute Dusky Doubtful flight takes you above land most Kiwis will never see. We started by weaving up through Lake Manapouri, around mountain peaks, and landing on Mt Pender, where we could get out of the helicopter and marvel at Dusky Sound below – extending out to the West Coast with more than 350 islands.

We then took off, and descended deep into a maze of ice-formed valleys, passing roaring waterfalls and flying through the tight Campbell's Kingdom – a narrow hanging valley with a lake that looks like it's right out of adventure helicopter scene from a Mission Impossible film.

After a further 30 minutes of spectacular airmanship – giving us an up-close view of the remotest parts of Fiordland – we reached Mt Kidd, where we could once again get out of the helicopter to look at an iceberg-filled lake hidden in the peak of a mountain.

From there, it was back to Te Anau, after quite possibly the best two hours you can spend in Aotearoa. If you're saving up for a helicopter trip to beat all others – this is it.

A taste of paradise

If you prefer your adventures on the ground, an excellent way to get a taste of the region is with Fiordland Jet. Its signature "Pure Wilderness" trip takes you down the trout-filled Waiau River, lined with Jurassic forest.

The scenery is so profound, the river was featured in the opening aerial shot of The Fellowship of the Ring as the Anduin River; the fictitious waterway the crosses most of Middle Earth.

We continued down the river with 360-degree spins, and also trout spotted in little emerald whirlpools, before finally entering the glassy-calm Lake Manapouri, glistening with the reflection of the Southern Alps.

We then motored to a secluded sandy beach and walked a small portion of the Kepler Track which passes through an untouched beech forest.

If you want to take your adventure to the next level, you can bike back to Te Anau on the Lake2Lake Cycle Trail.

A journey to Fiordland’s secret lake

This off-the-beaten-track adventure takes you to the oldest hut in Fiordland National Park, exploring a remote part of the region that many locals don’t even know exists. The easiest way to get there is on a specialist tour which involves two boat trips. The alternative is a rather lengthy three to four-day one-way walk.

Fiordland Outdoors runs the boat trip, which starts with a scenic 40-minute cruise across Lake Te Anau, the South Island’s biggest lake. From there, you're taken on a secret track up through the bush to reveal Lake Hankinson, surrounded by lush beech forest and imposing mountains. Here, with the flick of switch, a boat is lowered from a hidden shed, which you'll board and use to cross the idyllic lake, trawling for trout on the journey.

Once you reach the top of the lake, it's another short walk to Hankinson Hut, the oldest remaining in the national park.

Here, you can have a picnic lunch to the sound of silence – knowing that you are currently one of the most remote humans in New Zealand.

Getting there: Te Anau is a 2-hour drive from Queenstown or 2.5-hour drive from Invercargill.

Doubtful Sound Wilderness Cruises with Real Journeys are from $179 per person. They're also operating a “kids go free” special from 11 January to 5 February 2021. See: realjourneys.co.nz

The Dusky Doubtful Helicopter trip is $845 per person (if you use 15% off code KIWITRAVEL when booking direct). See: southernlakeshelicopters.co.nz

The Pure Wilderness trip with Fiordland Jet is $159 per adult or $79 per child. See: fjet.co.nz

The full day Hidden Hankinson trip is $245 per person. See: fiordlandoutdoors.co.nz

Where to stay: Basing yourself in Te Anau is the best option to explore the region. Dunluce Bed and Breakfast is a boutique luxury option starting from $266.50 per night per couple. See: dunluce-fiordland.co.nz

The author's trip was supported by Destination Fiordland.

Brook Sabin and Radha Engling are travelling the length of New Zealand on a Stuff Travel nationwide road trip in a new Hyundai Kona Electric. The vehicle has 449km of real-world range on a single charge, for more information see: hyundai.co.nz/Kona-electric. This story was produced as a part of an editorial partnership with Tourism New Zealand. Read more about our partnership content here.