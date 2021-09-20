Stewart Island/Rakiura is one of New Zealand’s great foodie destinations

The backbone of Stewart Island's economy is foreign tourists: the island needs our help (File video).

In Māori, Stewart Island is known as Rakiura or “glowing skies”.

On a moonless, clear night, gaze south and you’ll have a decent shot at seeing the Aurora Australis dancing along the horizon. Wild, remote, and peaceful, New Zealand’s third island is home to just 400 humans and 20,000 kiwi – you know, the feathered variety.

Just a hop skip and jump away from Invercargill, if Stewart Island hasn’t been at the top of your holiday bucket list, let me tell you, it absolutely should be. Almost 90 per cent national park with many conservation protocols in place, Stewart Island is a place unlike any other. The birdsong here is booming (with kākāpō just next door on satellite island Whenua Hou), the tracks are vast and empty, and the seas are brimming with some of the best kai moana in New Zealand.

Liz Carlson/Stuff Stewart Island is one of New Zealand’s greatest foodie destinations, best experienced with Gravity Fishing.

Liz Carlson/Stuff Pāua, crayfish and blue cod are just some of the delicacies found around Stewart Island.

When my mind drifts back towards my memories from Stewart Island, one word immediately springs to mind – abundance. What continues to amaze me is this story of abundance has more or less stayed the same for millennia. Māori have long used Stewart Island the surrounding offshore islands as places of gathering of food.

From fish to tītī (muttonbird), the food story of New Zealand is very much intertwined with the story of Stewart Island. Even now the fur seal and whale populations once decimated by hunters are perhaps beginning to return, though, sadly, native birdlife is declining.

Liz Carlson/Stuff Albatross are common sightings around Stewart Island.

Unlike the rest of mainland New Zealand, Stewart Island has prevailed in being free from stoats, mice and pigs. This combined with the fact that the inland forests and native bush have remained relatively untouched means that Stewart Island offers us a rare glimpse of what life before humans was like in New Zealand.

While there is still plenty of work to be done to preserve the delicate ecosystems and native flora and fauna, if you’re keen to experience a place where the nature is profound, even loud, head due south now. From boisterous tui to noisy kiwi at night to kākā that come say hello during your morning coffee, the birdlife here is more accessible than most places.

Liz Carlson/Stuff Harvesting clams at low tide on Stewart Island with Gravity Fishing.

Many years ago right after I settled in New Zealand in my early twenties, I found myself in Southland on a surf trip where I met a few local pāua divers. Totally embarrassing myself, I asked them about their work harvesting seashells. Staring at me like I had grown a second head, they burst out laughing before explaining that it’s the meat not the shell they dive for.

Even though I had been here for close to a year, I had never seen pāua on a menu, never seen it in a supermarket, and never heard about it except for seeing the beautiful blue shells in souvenir shops. Why? Because a good deal is exported overseas. Looking back, I find this so incredibly sad. Pāua is one of the great flavours of the country, yet I can’t tell you how many Kiwis I’ve met who’ve never even tried it.

Liz Carlson/Stuff It's important to catch sustainably to ensure a legacy for future generations.

While I’ve personally always been interested in conservation, I didn’t know much about our seas and the source of our seafood until I met my partner, a local chef. Only then did my journey towards understanding how our food is harvested and where it comes from begin. We are never far from the sea here in New Zealand, yet our collective understanding of the process is limited.

Through him, I connected with Nate from Gravity Fishing, a pioneer in responsible harvesting who supplied many of the top restaurants in New Zealand with sustainable, traceable, transparent hand-caught seafood from the deep south. Spending time with him on Stewart Island reconnected me with nature and offered me a new way of looking at fishing and harvesting that is both enduring and profound.

Liz Carlson/Stuff Stewart Island is a paradise of nature, adventure, and food.

Recognising the power of a hands-on experience in shaping our views on food sources, Nate has pivoted from fishing commercially to sharing his experiences onboard the Gravity with others, so they can learn about the importance of the hook to plate movement too.

With Nate, you can have your own life-changing food experience in one of the most extraordinary places in the world, catching your own kai moana and enjoying it prepared by some of the best chefs in New Zealand on a multi-day adventure. So much more than a fishing trip, this is actually an opportunity to reconnect with a food source that you will love, appreciate and respect. It’s a life-changing experience, and you will see fish differently afterwards.

