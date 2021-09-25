World Famous in New Zealand: Fiordland is the star of the show in Ata Whenua/Shadowland

Playing at least twice daily since 2005 at the Fiordland Cinema in Te Anau, and proudly holding its own alongside Hollywood blockbusters, Ata Whenua/Shadowland is a short movie that celebrates the awe-inspiringly spectacular scenery of this region.

With a soundtrack of haunting music and birdsong, the images roll across the screen, most of them filmed from a helicopter. Mountain peaks of rock and snow float like islands in a sea of cloud; waterfalls drift down precipitous cliffs; remote lakes, still as mirrors, reflect the sky; fiords cut through virgin bush to wind their way to the sea, where long, pristine beaches introduce splashes of gold to the palette of blue, white, grey and green.

It’s not all viewed from above – you’ll also be taken deep into the bush, through mossy tree trunks and filmy ferns, close enough to see the dew dropping, and mist rising. The scale of this grand scenery is given perspective by occasional shots of a helicopter, dwarfed to cicada-size, zipping along over steep-sided fiords and wide, glaciated valleys.

Light, weather and seasons come and go. Rock climbers, birds, dolphins and a deer make guest appearances, but the main star is Fiordland itself, in all its raw, natural, untouched beauty.

Pamela Wade/Stuff Even on a moody day, Te Anau is worth cruising.

Why go?

Because never has World Heritage status been so deservedly bestowed. Watching these 32 minutes of stunning natural beauty will make you either eager to leave the cinema to see it for real, or smug that you already have.

You will certainly come out full of pride for the glorious scenery in our country – and understand Te Anau’s recent proposal for year-round summer time to enjoy it all.

Great South Milford Sound is just one of Fiordland's many glories.

Insider tip

Director Dave Comer worked as a location scout for the LOTR movies, so he knew a thing or two about backdrops so dramatic that they work perfectly as foreground stars.

On the way/nearby

You have to get amongst all that scenery.

Take the coach or, if you’ve booked well ahead, walk the track to Milford Sound. Walk instead the Kepler, Hollyford, Greenstone or Routeburn Tracks. Go for a motor cruise around Lake Te Anau, or just pootle in a kayak. Cross the lake to see the glowworm cave. Drive to Lake Manapouri, in all it's famously citizen-saved natural glory. Take the boat and bus trip to Doubtful Sound. Have a selfie with the giant takahē, or go to the free Bird Sanctuary to see a real one. Get stuck into local crayfish, lamb, venison and more at restaurants in town.

Great South You're bound to meet a kea on the Kepler Track.

How much?

Entry is $12 adult, $6 child – you may be able to get a 10 per cent discount card from your hotel reception. You can buy a DVD of the movie or rent it to watch online – but, apart from seeing it all in real life, it’s hard to beat the total immersion of the big screen and surround sound at the cinema.

Great South See a real takahē, or several, at Te Anau Bird Sanctuary.

Best time to go

Screenings are daily at 5pm and 6pm. You can book online or just turn up. See: fiordlandcinema.co.nz/ata-whenua-shadowland and fiordland.org.nz

