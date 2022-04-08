The first timer’s guide to dining in Invercargill

This was originally published on Neatplaces.co.nz and has been republished with permission.

You’d be doing yourself a disservice not to explore all of the hidden gems within Invercargill’s local food scene. From casual fare to steak and seafood, this southern city leaves nothing to be desired when it comes to a great experience dining out. From the flavours of Mexico to a relaxed tapas bar and bistro, Invercargill manages to strike the perfect balance between great food and ambience without becoming fussy or over-the-top.

Louies Café & Tapas Bar

142 Dee Street, Invercargill, Southland

Louie’s blue cod stands out amongst the rest thanks to a light sauce made of pinot gris, caper and lemon cream sauce, served on a bed of roast potatoes and spinach. Alongside is pickled ginger, fresh coriander and microgreens, adding the perfect touch of colour and brightness to the meal. You can’t go wrong with anything on the menu here, though. The tapas menu offers plenty of options for a shared dining experience.

Emberz

Neat Places Embez is an elegant restaurant option.

35 East Road, Ascot, Invercargill, Southland

The dining room’s traditional, elegant vibe invites you to linger over a long dinner, with menu options made from fresh ingredients grown in the restaurant’s on-site gardens located just a hop, skip and jump away. The chargrilled steaks are a major hit and taste even better when paired with their thoughtfully chosen “Wine of the Week”.

Amigo’s Mexican Grill

Neat Places Find Amigo's on Dee Street.

10 Dee Street, Invercargill, Southland

A Mexican food establishment set in the heart of Invercargill, you can’t go wrong with the soft tacos in this cheerful, buzzy spot. From classic flavours like Carne Asada (charred ribeye, salsa verde, fried onion) to inventive options like Calamar y Papas (fried squid, garlic potato, pickled carrot), everyone will find something they love here. If you’re in the right place at the right time, be sure to stop by on Taco Tuesday to pay just $5 a piece for any of their mouth watering taco options.

Neat Places The colourful dining room at Amigo's.

Level One

Neat Places Level One has been around for over 50 years.

20 Kelvin Street, Invercargill, Southland

Tucked away above Kelvin Street, Level One has been a bar for nearly 55 years. This classic spot feels just swanky enough for a special occasion but still plenty casual if you’re just looking for a great meal after work. Top picks include the steak, blue cod, salmon and venison. The bar hosts a solid selection of craft beer, plenty of gins and boutique tonics, and a cocktail menu that might make you hang around a little longer than expected.

Tuatara Café & Bar

Neat Places Head to Tuatara for pizza and beer.

30-32 Dee Street, Invercargill, Southland

A downtown Invercargill craft beer bar, brewery and pizzeria, this is the best place to come for a hot slice and a cool brew. The products they don’t make themselves are sourced from suppliers who share their sustainable food ethics, and they offer everything from a classic Margherita to an inventive dessert pizza with chocolate sauce, berries, bananas, mascarpone and marshmallows.

Ziffs

Neat Places Ziffs is located a few minutes west of Invercargill.

143 Dunns Road, Invercargill, Southland

A go-to spot just outside of the city, this casual eatery feels like a true escape thanks to an inviting wraparound porch surrounded by lush greenery. The Crispy Chicken Salad is the most popular item on the menu, but it’s far from your average, boring salad. This delightful lunch and dinner main features crispy Panko chicken strips, belly bacon, brie, avocado, cashews and tomato on salad greens with aioli.

Buster Crabb

Neat Places The restaurant is set in an historic building on Dee Street.

326 Dee Street, Invercargill, Southland

This local spot serves up hearty fare, plenty of drink options and a dimly lit atmosphere. Their menu, which doubles as a vintage newspaper and a history lesson, offers starter favourites like the seafood tasting tray and charred breads and dips before moving onto the star of the show, chargrilled steaks ordered to the temperature of your liking.

