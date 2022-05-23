The charming romantic retreat overlooking the Catlins

When most people imagine the Catlins, they likely picture wild seascapes, penguins and waterfalls. At least that is what springs to mind for me after years and years of visits.

I head south when I seek to get away from the hustle and bustle of work. Full of long beaches perfect for wandering, cosy cabins and baches to hide away in and rest, and plenty of adventure spots to choose from. Whether I am camping with friends, learning to surf, or just plain chilling, the Catlins in the heart of Southland has long been a reliable place for relaxation.

Liz Carlson Overlooking the rolling hills of the Catlins at dusk.

There is something special about returning to a place again and again. The more time you spend exploring, the deeper you can dig into the layers of a region’s story. The Catlins is one of those unique places in New Zealand. It is neither loud nor flashy but beauty is everywhere and you have to slow down to take it all in.

A sucker for the sea, most of my visits involve staying in a bach by the beach. But this last trip, I headed inland and uphill to the relatively new Beresford Heights, a charming retreat hidden away on Table Hill overlooking Cannibal Bay and the endless hills of the Catlins.

Liz Carlson Beresford Heights sits 400 metres above sea level, overlooking the Catlins and the sea.

The Burgess family has farmed around Beresford Heights for three generations. Off the grid with all the fixings, the romantic retreat sits 400 metres above sea level, overlooking the working cattle and sheep farm. Spectacular views will make you want to park up and stay awhile.

Liz Carlson The wooded hills and coastline make the Catlins the perfect place to get away for those who love nature.

When you arrive at the farm below, the hosts will transport you and your belongings up to the retreat via ATV. Close to Owaka, you are not far from cafes and amenities if needed, though the real experience of Beresford is to hide away at the luxury hut with exceptional meal options and views to match. And did I mention the wooden outdoor spa?

The Catlins is the unsung hero of the South Island. It is peaceful yet packs a punch and, in many ways, it doesn’t get the attention that it deserves.

Liz Carlson A wooden hot tub overlooks the Catlins from the deck of Beresford Heights.

The Catlins has a rich history. The area was named after a whaling captain who purchased the land around the river for £30 in 1840. It was well-used by Māori, dating back to 1350, when they travelled around the land hunting moa and logging wood for canoes. While the moa may be long gone, other birds and wildlife have bounced back, making the Catlins a booming place for eco-tourism.

You are guaranteed incredible wildlife spotting throughout the region, thanks to long-term conservation efforts. From the endangered hoiho/yellow-eyed penguin to sea lions and fur seals on remote beaches to hector’s dolphins, you are spoiled for choice when it comes to taking in unique wildlife experiences. Many of these creatures are endangered or declining today.

Liz Carlson The southernmost point of the South Island, Slope Point, sits in the Catlins.

If you are looking to get outside and take in the distinct landscapes and experiences around the Catlins, the first place you must hit up is the 20-metre-high Purakaunui Falls. There are plenty of waterfalls to explore in the area and the forest walks are equally lovely.

The writer was hosted at Beresford Heights by Great South.