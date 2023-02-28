How New Zealand photographers captured the Aurora

Photographers from across the country had a field day capturing the Aurora.

The Aurora lights put on a colourful display on Monday night, with one photographer saying it is the best he has seen in 20 years.

Profocus photographer Chris Watson had chased Aurora for 20 years and said last night’s spectacle was the greatest he had ever seen.

“The best of the action seemed to be about 10 to 11pm, but I went out at midnight thinking it wasn’t going to be that flash.”

Watson saw the lights from the Ivon Wilson Recreational Reserve in Te Anau.

“I was speechless when I first saw it, the whole sky to above my head was just pulsing.”

Chris Watson/Profocus Chris Watson captured the Aurora on Monday night from the Ivon Wilson Recreational Reserve.

Watson said, although the best colour could only be seen through the camera, red and green tinges were still visible to the naked eye.

“It was just incredible seeing the sky move round so much, it was incredibly fast.”

There were plenty of other photographers out with Watson at the time, and he said they were all just as amazed.

Chris Watson/Profocus Watson says the green and red tinges of colour could be seen by the naked eye, but the colours were far more prominent through the camera lens.

The kitchen joiner by trade said his night lasted a few hours watching the scene from around midnight through to 2am Tuesday morning.

Stuff photographer Kavinda Herath also photographed the phenomenon from Awarua Bay in Invercargill.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Stuff photographer Kavinda Herath also captured the light display from Awarua Bay in Invercargill.

“I think it’s one of the best places to see Aurora in Awarua Bay.

“There were a lot of photographers there also trying to get lots of different shots.”

It was Herath’s second time capturing the lights, and he stayed out from 9.30pm to midnight with his 5-year-old son hoping to get the perfect shot.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Herath says it was visible to the naked eye.

“My little boy even said it was beautiful.

“I have captured it once, well I was trying to do it, but I missed a few times, but now I think I am on track.”

Although the light display was just visible to the naked eye, Herath said the photos captured more light than what could actually be seen.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The photo captures the purple, pink green and blue tinges in the sky.

“There’s about 50% less colour from the naked eye, but you can still see that it’s beautiful.”

Specifically focused on news photography, Herath said it was something he couldn’t miss capturing.

“Some people come to Invercargill just to photograph these things.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Other photographers were also making the most of the night’s sky.

“I’m so lucky to live here to photograph it.”

It was also a long day for photographer George Empson who said it was worth it capturing a stunning light display above the Mackenzie.

Overnight Monday was the perfect time to capture the Aurora above the Mackenzie, he said.

George Empson/Supplied Photographer George Empson captured images of the Aurora, southern lights, above the Mackenzie.

“I am a bit cold after watching and photographing the Aurora, southern lights,’’ he told Stuff at 2.11am.

“[There was] a brilliant display coming and going as the solar flaring turned on and off in the deep south.”