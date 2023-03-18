Travel Insider: The best ways to see the natural wonder of Fiordland

This hut was once off-limits to all but the most adventurous, but a new tour can get you there in just a few hours.

Fiordland is a majestic area of New Zealand, created by huge geological forces and carved out by water and ice. For Nepia Tauri, operations manager at Tracknet Transport Te Anau, the best way to experience the natural wonders of Fiordland is from the waterways these competing forces left behind.

On lake Te Anau a relaxing cruise with Cruise Te Anau or a sail on the Faith in Fiordland are perfect ways to spend an afternoon. If you want something a little faster than a jetboat tour with Fiordland Jet on the Waiau River is a classic Te Anau experience.

Lake Manapōuri is New Zealand’s most beautiful lake with its towering mountains, scattered islands and golden beaches. Few people realise that you can book a private cruise on Lake Manapōuri through Tracknet and Lake Manapōuri Water Taxi, which can be tailored to your group’s needs.

For those wanting to venture further, Pātea (Doubtful Sound) remains a more exclusive experience than the world-famous Piopiotahi (Milford Sound), with far fewer daily visitors.

Supplied Nepia Tauri, Operations Manager at Tracknet Transport Te Anau.

A high-speed day cruise with Real NZ is a perfect way to experience Pātea for those short on time. You will spend up to three hours of this eight-hour experience in Doubtful Sound itself, giving you plenty of time to soak in some of its most captivating landmarks.

For the active and adventurous, a day trip with Doubtful Sound Kayak is a must-do! They operate group tours of just ten people, giving you the chance to run your fingers through the cerulean blue water and gaze up at the sheer cliff faces.

The ultimate way to experience Pātea however, is on an overnight cruise with Fiordland Cruises. They combine the best elements of the other tours, with a small group size, the chance to go kayaking and exclusive opportunities such as fishing! The memories from this 28-hour trip will last a lifetime.

The biggest tip I can give you is to book early for kayaking and overnight tours; they can fill up as much as a year ahead!