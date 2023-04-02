Hump Ridge: The track set to be New Zealand's newest Great Walk

In the run up to our tramp along the Hump Ridge Track, my partner and I are exposed to plenty of opinions concerning the difficulty of the three-day, 61-kilometre walk. They range from an experienced tramper telling us he “did it in Crocs” to a friend saying his super fit wife found the Hump Ridge “ridiculously tough”.

We fear, on the back of a summer of barbecues and bowls of ice cream, our experience may fall into the latter category, especially given the track’s steep 1000-metre climb through Fiordland rainforest on its first day.

There’s also Southland’s notoriously surly weather to be factored in. Happily, though, Aileen and I set off from the loop track’s carpark 20km southwest of Tuatapere washed in early February sunshine, the morning’s drizzle having lifted with the sun.

Carved out of rainforest and mountainside between 1994 and 2001 by locals looking for a way to bring income into the area after native logging had been banned in the mid-1980s, the Hump Ridge is destined this autumn to join tracks such as the Routeburn and Tongariro Circuit and become a Great Walk.

What sets it apart from the other ten Great Walks, with their promises of spectacular scenery along well-maintained tracks and nights in comfy huts, is its extra offers of food and beverages, hot showers, and sleeping bags. You can even have your packs choppered up to Okaka Lodge, the first of the huts, for $150 per bag.

We’re happy to pay $23 a night for a pack of sausages, gravy, peas, and instant mash that we have to cook ourselves, and $15 each for sleeping bags, yet not carrying our own already light backpacks of toiletries, warm and wet weather clothes, as well as a loaf of bread and a block of cheese for lunches, is a luxury too far.

Jeff Kavanagh The first day drops on to the beach.

According to our map, the first day’s 21km should take seven to nine hours to walk, the initial section of which weaves through native bush for half an hour before descending onto “the magnificent sweep of Blue Cliffs Beach”. Trampers are asked to register with the Hump Ridge Track office in Tuatapere and be on the track by 9am, which we are, just, having mucked around trying to decide whether to take puffer jackets or fleeces.

Once on the golden sands of the beach – puffers relegated to the car boot - we spy the distant outline of Stewart Island/Rakiura across the sparkling waters of Foveaux Strait as well as a few fellow trampers at the far end of Te Waewae Bay.

They’re the only people we see for the next couple of hours, till we get to near the turn-off to Okaka Lodge and start passing walkers halfway back to the carpark on their final day. A trio of middle-aged Aussie women wait for us to cross the Flat Creek swing bridge and we make the mistake of asking them if it’s “all uphill from here?”

“It’s more up and down and up and down. What do you call it? Undulating,” replies the least happy looking of them. “There’s also the mud. Especially on the second day, it’s relentless.”

Something to look forward to after today’s big climb, then.

As it turns out, the track between the extensive sections of boardwalk (there’s 10km of it in total on the Hump Ridge) on the second day’s descent back down to the coast, and especially along the wide, flat tramlines that once served the Port Craig Sawmill is frequently very swampy.

Consequently, and undoubtedly fuelled by the misty gale that buffeted the ridge for the entirety of that morning, robbing everyone of all but the faintest tastes of the panorama enjoyed on a clear day, there’s quite a bit of low-level grumbling in the now sun-bathed Port Craig Lodge during dinner over the state of the paths of a future “Great Walk.”

“A New Zealand friend recommended the Hump Ridge to us, saying the views were amazing,” laments Maggie from Chichester in England, who, like us, has just topped off the day’s walk with a brisk dip at Mussel Beach. “We know the weather can be changeable here, but the paths were incredibly muddy.”

While the elements remain beyond the control of the not-for-profit business Tuatapere Hump Ridge Track Inc., which operates the walk, a good chunk of the $8 million dollars granted by the Department of Conservation as part of the track’s Great Walk upgrade will be dedicated to improving irrigation and putting down gravel, track manager Cedric Wedderburn tells us when we sign out of the walk.

Jeff Kavanagh The track includes a swing bridge crossing.

That conversation remains a few days away, however; in the meantime, there’s the climb to Okaka to be tackled. It starts pleasantly enough on a boardwalk, fringed by giant ferns under a canopy of towering rimu and tōtara, and we joke the Australians at the bridge were being overly dramatic.

We’re laughing less when, about four and a half kilometres later, we reach the Water Bridge and the start of the climb proper. A sign informs us that it’s the last place to fill water bottles – achieved by lowering a silver billy can by rope into the roaring stream below – before Okaka Lodge. The sign also warns that it’s not a race to the top and taking a five to ten-minute break at each of the five-kilometre markers on the 800-metre ascent is a sensible idea.

Given our levels of fitness remain at the lower end of the moderate to high recommended to do the Hump Ridge by the track’s website, we duly follow this advice and stop regularly to take gulps of water and fuel up on Peanut Slabs.

We also tell ourselves we’re there to enjoy the beauty of the forest, to get a better look at the screeching kākā we catch glimpses of swooping through the trees. It’s hard, however, not to feel disappointed when a group of elderly German trampers guided by a countryman wearing what appears to be a grape-coloured tent overtake us halfway up.

Jeff Kavanagh Okaka Lodge is the highest point on the track.

The four hours it takes us to reach Okaka Lodge from the Water Bridge, clambering up steps hewn into rock and trodden between tree roots, are a panting, sweating slog. Yet mercifully, the track always seems to flatten out when the going reaches its toughest.

Plenty of special moments lie in the days ahead, including traversing the 125-metre-long, 36-metre-high wooden Percy Burn Viaduct, and a picnic lunch in the sun at Blowhole Beach on the last day, but perhaps the most magical occurs as Aileen and I emerge from the last truly steep section of the climb, the rainforest surrendering to sub-alpine terrain.

The clouds part and we get a glimpse of the lodge, jutting out of the mountainside above us, and we know from our rain splattered map that its soothing showers and sizzling snarlers are only an hour away. We also know the next two days’ walking, despite being similarly long in distance, are actually “undulating” rather than brutally steep, and the most challenging part of the tramp is now behind us.

The wind tears at our jackets as we marvel at the coastal vistas that have opened up below. Though we’ll be denied them by the following day’s inclemency, for the moment we’re elated at our efforts and the magnificent rewards the Hump Ridge bestows them.

Staying safe: Before you head out, it’s best to review the guidelines in the New Zealand Land Safety Code. For more, download the Plan My Walk app or go to the NZ Mountain Safety Council’s website.