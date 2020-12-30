A guide to Egmont National Park: When to go, where to stay and what to do

Discover the best close-to-home travel experiences with us on Stuff Travel.

A superb one-day walk, accessible bushwalks and the opportunity to ascend to the summit of a volcanic peak are all highlights of Taranaki's Egmont National Park.

The facts:

- Established in 1900

- Area of 342 sq km

- Mt Taranaki is New Zealand's “most-climbed” summit.

Jeremy Beckers/Supplied The reflective pools of the Pouākai Tarns are a highlight.

Why go:

On a clear day, the soaring highlight of Egmont National Park is the key reason you should always ask for a window seat on the right-hand side of the plane when flying from Auckland to Wellington.

Punctuated by the smaller Fanthams Peak, Mt Taranaki's perfect volcanic cone is surrounded by an equally symmetrical forested circle prescribing the rugged and protected limits of New Zealand's second-oldest national park.

Soon to be officially named Taranaki Maunga, after three centuries of being called Mt Egmont and 34 years of Taranaki/Mt Egmont, the peak visible across the region marks the location of one of New Zealand's best one-day walks.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Mt Taranaki is New Zealand’s most picture-perfect peak.

Mountain scenery, volcanic activity and the brilliant reflections of compact alpine lakes are all highlights of the Pouākai Crossing, while the superb eight to 10-hour experience is just a more focused entree to the longer Pouākai Circuit.

Equipped with the right clothing and preparation, fit travellers can tackle Mt Taranaki's summit during the snow and ice-free months of summer, while the eastern slopes of the mountain offer more gentle and accessible tracks leading to waterfalls and moss-cloaked forests.

When to go:

Most tracks in Egmont National Park should be walked from October to May with the best time during summer from December to March. Mt Taranaki's altitude ensures the weather can be very changeable, and it's vital to be prepared with warm clothing including a hat, gloves and rainwear.

What to do:

Don't tell Tongariro National Park, but the popular Tongariro Alpine Crossing has serious competition as New Zealand's best one-day walk.

Traversing the slopes of Mt Taranaki, and including a waterfall, spectacular cliffs and a primeval swamp, the Pouākai Crossing (17km, eight to 10 hours), is growing in popularity for good reason.

Jeremy Beckers/Supplied Pouakai Crossing is a fantastic one-day walk.

You'll need to be reasonably fit to achieve a walk packed with highlights, including the reflective pools of the Pouākai Tarns – good luck getting the perfect photo of Mt Taranaki reflected in the sublime alpine lakes – but rising for an early start is worth it so you can relive the action over drinks and dinner back in New Plymouth.

Tackling the Pouākai Crossing is definitely a big day, but trampers are seldom disappointed. The tramp starts at the North Egmont Visitor Centre on the mountain's northern side, and is serviced by shuttles from New Plymouth. Ducks & Drakes and Taranaki Mountain Shuttles offer trailhead transport, including one-way shuttles where travellers with their own vehicle can leave it in the morning at the trail end car park on Mangorei Road. For guided adventures on the Pouākai Crossing, contact Top Guides Taranaki.

Also leaving from the Mt Taranaki's northern slopes, the Pouākai Circuit (25km, two days) is an extended and equally spectacular spin on the Pouākai Crossing. Overnight accommodation is in DOC's Pouākai Hut.

The region's most challenging track (eight to 10 hours, 12.6km) is the ascent from the Egmont National Park Visitor Centre to Mt Taranaki's summit at 2518 metres.

Christina Persico/Stuff It takes up to 10 hours to reach the summit of Mt Taranaki.

Expect a vertical ascent of around 1600m, and a challenging and strenuous poled track traversing rock- and scoria-strewn slopes. The Mt Taranaki Summit track should only be attempted by fit trampers from December to April when snow and ice is confined to the crater.

The weather can change suddenly – even in summer – so carry the right clothing and pack plenty of water as there are no streams on the mountain. Walking poles are also recommended for the descent.

Most easily accessed from Stratford, trails on the eastern side of Mt Taranaki include the Manganui Gorge Track (one hour return), an easy walk beginning at the Plateau carpark at an altitude of 1172m, and the Kāmahi Loop Track (15-30 minute return), venturing into lush rainforest and the moss-cloaked trunks of kāmahi trees.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Egmont National Park’s trails offer diverse scenery.

To the south are short walks to the Dawson Falls. Both the Kapuni Loop Track (one hour) and the Wilkies Pools Loop Track (80 minutes) incorporate the area's unique sub-alpine forests. The first 900m of the Wilkies Pools Loop (to the pools) is suitable for both baby buggies and wheelchairs, while the rest of the track can also be managed by children.

Accommodation:

Recommended places to stay in New Plymouth before and after tackling the Pouākai Crossing include the self-contained units at One Burgess Hill, some offering brilliant views of the Waiwhakaiho River, and stylish and modern vibe of the centrally-located Metrotel. It's just one block from New Plymouth Coastal Walkway, a 12.7 km route taking in the spectacular Te Rewa Rewa Bridge.

Budget travellers should contact Ducks & Drakes Boutique Motel & Backpackers.

On the eastern slopes of Mt Taranaki, the Stratford Mountain House has comfortable motel-style chalets and spa baths that are ideal after a long tramp. There's also a good restaurant serving lunch and dinner.

In the shadow of the mountain, the Dawson Falls Mountain Lodge was originally built in 1896, and has cosy rooms and suites trimmed in natural wood.

Location:

With Mt Taranaki as its hub, Egmont National Park sprawls across the western edge of the central North Island.

From Auckland to New Plymouth is around five hours' drive, via Hamilton, Ōtorohanga and Te Kūiti, with parts of the last stage of the journey hugging the rugged Tasman Sea surf beaches around Mōkau.

From New Plymouth to the park's gateway town of Stratford is around 35 minutes.

Stuff Stratford is famous for being home to New Zealand’s only glockenspiel.

Coming from Wellington, it's around four hours to New Plymouth or Stratford via the arty river city of Whanganui along SH3.

Air New Zealand has direct flights linking New Plymouth to Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Gateway town:

On the eastern side of the mountain, Stratford is the main service town for visiting Egmont National Park, and just 23km from DOC's Dawson Falls Visitor Centre on the slopes of Mt Taranaki.

For outdoor gear and camping supplies, see Magnum Sports in Stratford.

Opportunities for pre- and post-tramping eating and drinking in New Plymouth include Social Kitchen for grills and shared plates with an Iberian influence, and wood-fired pizza and craft beer at Ms White.

For coffee and brunch, order the huevos rancheros Mexican eggs at the funky retro-themed Federal Store.

In Stratford, the cosmopolitan Fenton Arts Collective combines an art gallery with an espresso bar and a compact distillery producing the town's very own Fenton Street small-batch gin and vodka.

For more information:

Visit doc.govt.nz and visit.taranaki.info.