Better late than never - Taranaki luge track to open this weekend

After a number of setbacks, Steve Fabish’s luge track is due to open this weekend. It will run alongside his other attractions: the Holden museum, a Bathurst-inspired mini-putt course golf course and a cafe.

Taranaki’s first luge track will open its doors this Saturday – nearly 12 months after it was supposed to.

The 240-metre track has been built by Steve and Joy Fabish at their Egmont Rd, New Plymouth, property and will be run alongside the Holden museum, Bathurst-inspired mini-putt course golf course and cafe also on site.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The Fabishes have paid for luge out of their own pocket,

The couple announced the project in May 2020 and hoped it would be open by October that year.

“Everything has taken a lot longer than expected as we’ve had to design and build some bits,” Steve said. “You can’t go and buy it off the shelf.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff “We’ve had to design and build some bits,” Steve said. “You can’t go and buy it off the shelf.”

READ MORE:

* Corvette to make first Australasian appearance at Tailem Bend Supercars

* Taranaki kids say region is the best place to visit these school holidays

* Holden to your seats, a luge is coming to Taranaki



“It’s been a much bigger undertaking than expected, but it's really good to see it working. It’s hard to describe, really.”

It has also been an expensive endeavour. Although Steve said he had not yet looked at the final figure, it was “up there”.

The Fabishes have paid for the luge out of their own pocket, so getting it open as soon as possible was the goal, so they could get some return on their investment.

STUFF Steve and Joy Fabish have added a luge track to their New Plymouth property, which already houses a Holden Museum, cafe and Bathurst-inspired mini putt course.

Prices start at $12 for adults and $10 for children for one ride, and the course includes a lift back to the top of the track onboard a Thomas the Tank Engine-styled train.

“It’s exciting,” Steve said. “If anybody wants a bit of an adrenaline rush.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Although Steve said he had not yet looked at the final figure for building the luge, he said it was “up there”.

The luge will be open Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays with masks required during Covid-19 alert level 2.

Joy and Steve opened the Holden-themed museum, featuring what is said to be the country's largest private collection of Holden cars and memorabilia, in 2017.

It then expanded to include a Bathurst-inspired mini-putt course and a cafe.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Colourful carts sit ready to go for the luge's grand opening on Saturday.

The couple is also in the process of building a 200-seat restaurant next to the museum, but Covid-19 has halted that.

The museum, mini-putt and cafe will all reopen this weekend for the first time since the lockdown.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Steve Fabish's luge track is due to open this weekend.

A ZX 220 Vauxhall and C5 Corvette have recently joined the museum after being donated by Holden Australia – taking the collection up to 47 cars.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff A ZX 220 Vauxhall is one of two new cars on display at the museum recently donated by Holden Australia.

Fabish said the cars were “destined for the crusher” if he didn’t take them.

With everything back up and running this weekend, Fabish said there were plenty of activities to keep the whole family busy.