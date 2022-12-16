The new tenants creating the ultimate staycation at an iconic Taranaki building

The Stony River Hotel has a new life as The Ōkato.

Walking in to The Ōkato you’ll likely be greeted by giant Leonberger puppy Chester wanting to have a sniff and say hello.

He and his owner Alisha Semenoff are the new tenants of the iconic coastal Taranaki building, formerly the Stony River Hotel, and have revamped it taking it back to its roots.

Built in 1875 as The Ōkato Hotel, the former pub on State Highway 45 features six boutique hotel rooms, a coffee shop and restaurant.

It still has its famous yellow exterior but Semenoff has transformed the inside.

She originally came to Ōkato to look at the space Lemonwood Eatery is now in but came across the building a bit further down the road.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Chester and owner Alisha Semenoff have taken over the former Stony River Hotel transforming it into The Ōkato which houses six boutique rooms, restaurant The Trencherman, and cafe Little Trench.

“It's such a beautiful drive and I thought it could do well if someone injected a little bit of love into it, so I moved in July and renovated for three months.

“We're trying to honour the era that it’s from.”

The restaurant inside is now named The Trencherman, which is an old English word referring to someone who likes to eat with a hearty appetite, and is open weekends for brunch and dinner.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Zak Wilkinson is head chef and passionate about creating a traditional menu full of meals close to his heart.

“We just wanted to try and pull things back and do sort of really traditional food done well using local ingredients.”

Zak Wilkinson, originally from the UK, is head chef in the kitchen and has created a menu full of traditional English classics.

He's a big part of the vision, Semenoff said.

“Here, I'm cooking close to my heart, it’s something I’m really proud to put on the plate.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Semenoff makes all the pies, sausage rolls and scones at coffee shop Little Trench.

“Last weekend we trialled something that I think is going to stay on now, a Beef Wellington, we’re also doing little deep-fried rabbit bites with a cheese sauce, and old-fashioned prawn cocktails.”

Wilkinson said they wanted it to be a staycation for people to come out and eat well, drink well, and then retire upstairs to one of the six hotel rooms.

At Little Trench, the coffee shop next door, Semonoff does all the pies, sausage rolls and scones, and Abbey Macfie, formally of Tartan Rose Cakery on Devon Street East, fills the cabinet every day with cakes.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Ōkato’s most-loved local, Chester the dog, can be found roaming the premises.

“There's got to be a point of difference,” Semenoff said.

“It's got to be good enough if you have to drive that 20 minutes.”

Renate and Heimo Staudinger had the site as Stony River Boutique Hotel for six years serving traditional Austrian food.

They moved on in 2019 to open Upside Down Eatery in Hāwera.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The building it still the iconic yellow colour people know but has been transformed inside.

It was then taken over by Charmaine Kelly for two years who ran it as Stony River House, a cafe, hotel and catering business.

Semenoff, originally from Taranaki, has been in the hotel and hospitality business for years.

She moved back to the region from the West Coast of the South Island where she had a restaurant.

She said she had put her life savings into the venture and had big plans for the future.

“I think the locals are really happy to see this building have some life back into it, because they've all got fond memories of it.”