How a New Plymouth campground beat the Far North for Palmerston North couple

John and Jackie Foss from Palmerston North have booked in for two weeks in New Plymouth.

John and Jackie Foss usually head to the Far North for their camping holidays but this year they couldn’t be happier at the Belt Road Seaside Holiday Park in New Plymouth.

“We came up earlier in the year and we said we’ll come back here,” Jackie said.

And so the Palmerston North did exactly that and hooked up their Road Chief camping trailer to the ute and set up at the campground with the intention of spending two weeks relaxing.

“Fishing and drinking beer, that’s what I’ll be doing,” said John as the afternoon sun approached the 2pm mark. “It’s nearly beer o'clock already.”

READ MORE:

* Campgrounds booming at Taranaki holiday spots

* Police offer 'advice and encouragement' to freedom camper spotted cooking in lockdown

* Starting new family traditions at Fitzroy Beach



Fishing was off the cards for John that afternoon. It was too hot, the water too clear. Waste of time, he said.

Jackie’s plans do not include fishing. Though she’d be happy to help John eat this catch.

“I brought my e-bike. So while he’s fishing I’ll be riding the cycleway.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Belt Road Seaside Holiday Park has views over Port Taranaki and a very busy boat ramp.

As well as the cleanliness of the campground the couple said they appreciated the fact it was only a three-hour drive from Palmerston North, rather than the 10 hours they usually drive to get to the Bay of Islands.

“Last summer it was 14 hours. We got stuck just north of Auckland. There was some sort of accident,” Jackie said.

More than 40 groups checked into the campground on Tuesday, but there was still a sense of calm in the seaside holiday park overlooking Port Taranaki.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The campground is long and narrow, sitting between the railway and the coast on the edge of a rise.

That may change on Wednesday with managers Jared and Nadine Pink expecting near full capacity for the next two weeks.

The couple are relative newcomers to the camp, taking over in August after two years managing the Ashburton Holiday Park.

“I think Taranaki is just that far enough away from everything else to have that friendly relaxed feeling like the South Island,” Jared said.

That relaxed and convivial atmosphere was also helped by the campground having the friendliest receptionist this side of the black stump, added receptionist Bex Brodie.