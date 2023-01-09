A helping hand to survive the holidays with kids in Taranaki

The luge at Hillsborough Car Museum on Egmont Rd is open every day over the school holidays.

As sunny as Taranaki may be, there’s more to surviving the holidays than taking the kids to the beach or the pool.

Quite apart from the 35 minutes of hoop-jumping to get them to put sunscreen on, sometimes it’s wet, windy or you’re just plain sick of sand, so you need an alternative.

Luckily, Taranaki is packed with things to do in any type of weather.

The Hillsborough Car Museum on Egmont Rd has more Holdens than you can shake a stick at, mini-putt, a luge and a cafe.

You've never played mini-putt like this before.

It’s just the place for everyone, from your burgeoning bogans (meant in the nicest possible way) who will appreciate the muscular motors of the Holdens, to your thrill seeking junior adrenaline junkies who want to test their skills on the luge.

You have to time your visit according to your requirements.

The mini-putt and the luge are open from 10am to 4pm every day over the school holidays and the car museum is open during weekends.

Stuff John Ward has a huge collection of stuffed animals and if you call him, he will be happy to work out a time you can visit. (File photo)

If cars aren’t your cup of tea then perhaps stuffed animals are. If so, the Manutahi Taxidermy Museum may be just be the thing that is missing in your life.

Open weekends and public holidays, the Lepperton museum is packed to the gunnels with stuffed animals including a South American penguin, a dingo, tarantulas, a 158kg striped marlin and much, much more.

Owner John Ward is happy to open outside his usual hours, if you give him a call first to see if he can.

Marnie Prickett/Stuff The scenery at Wilkies Pools will, like the water temperature, take your breath away.

You don’t have to worry about opening hours at Wilkies Pools and the kids will never forget that time you took them to a natural hydroslide and plunge pool.

Mostly because however warm the day may be, the water temperature is never that much above “you’ve got to be insane if you think I’m going back into that” degrees.

From the Dawson Falls visitor centre it takes about 20-30 minutes to get there along a pushchair, wheelchair and child-friendly boardwalk that also takes you through the goblin forest of twisted kāmahi trees hanging with ferns and mosses.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF/Stuff The goblin forest doesn’t really have any goblins.

It’s likely to be busy once you arrive so if your kids are squeamish about getting changed in front of people, make sure they change into their togs at home.

Stuff The mighty Hāwera Water Tower is head and shoulders above the rest of the town.

But then make sure they are out of their togs for the climb up the Hāwera Water Tower. It’s the tallest structure in the town and is open between 8.30am - 4.30pm on weekdays and 10am - 2.30pm on weekends and public holidays.

At $6 for a family pass, this is budget friendly fun and at the top you get unimpeded views across Hāwera right up to the maunga.

Make sure the kids count the steps on the way up. It will help distract them from asking how much further, and give them a genuine sense of achievement if they manage to accurately count all 215 of them.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Aotea Utanganui in Patea will teach you plenty of things about the area that you didn’t know.

Once you’re down that way, continue another 20 minutes to get to the Aotea Utanganui on the main street in Patea.

While Puke Ariki in New Plymouth gets the lion’s share of the museum attention, this one is a regional gem full of interesting artefacts and interesting exhibitions, such as the current Secret Lives of Stencils. Open 10am-4m Monday to Saturday.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Gareth James was 5 when he caught this piper at the fishing jetty at Port Taranaki’s lee breakwater.

In other outdoor activities, there is a rite of passage that every child in the region must go through at some time or another, and that’s going fishing with mum or dad on the lee breakwater at Port Taranaki.

As well as fishing gear it is recommended you bring a loaf of bread. Crumbled up it’s a useful berley to attract fish to your kids’ rods, and buttered with jam or honey it’s a perfect snack for those children now bored because it’s been seven minutes and they haven’t caught anything.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Even if you don’t catch anything, the jetty is a pleasant spot to spend an hour or two.

After that, it’s a quick bike ride along the Coastal Walkway and just past the wind wand there are currently a bunch of master carvers turning stone into artwork.

The Te Kupenga Stone Sculpture Symposium runs until January 21, after which the sculptures will be on display for a week before being auctioned off.