New cruise ship strategy to bring 28 cruise ships to Taranaki in 2028

A new stategy to facilitate cruise ship visits to New Plymouth is aiming for a four-fold increase in the seven booked for this summer by 2028.

The target outlined in the newly released Taranaki Cruise Ship strategy is a four-fold increase on the seven scheduled to visit this summer, which itself is one of the busiest cruise seasons yet.

“It’s ambitious, but we’ve got a record seven cruise ship visits in 2023-24, our region’s reputation is building, and we believe Taranaki has plenty to offer international visitors who are looking for a unique and memorable experience,” Port Taranaki commercial manager Ross Dingle said.

The Taranaki Cruise Strategy was developed by Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki in partnership with Port Taranaki, iwi and hapū, New Plymouth District Council, New Plymouth iSite, Taranaki Chamber of Commerce, Puke Ariki, tourism operators, and the Department of Conservation.

Former Tourism New Zealand director of marketing Tony Rogers drafted the strategy and a steering group has been formed to guide its development and implementation.

Its mission is to “proactively attract and serve high-quality cruise visitors seeking new and different experiences in a uniquely Taranaki way”.

Withers Coachlines owner Blair Withers, whose company arranges tours for all the cruise ships, said local businesses would need to move to accommodate the cruise passengers, who in the past had expressed disappointment that many shops were closed when they visited.

“If the arts and crafts people get organised and get down to Puke Ariki they could potentially benefit from the cruise ships.

“My vision was to have a hub and we take people to Puke Ariki and we have the art guys there and things going on, entertaining, selling.”

In the longer term, if a lot of ships continued to come through, it would become a significant industry experience and a good investment from a business perspective, he said.

The “28 in 2028” strategy was a good thing for the region, Withers said.

“But we have to make sure we are an attractive option to these people.”

Global trends show cruises are a growing tourism channel for New Zealand, representing more than $500 million to the New Zealand economy annually, and a potential $10.5m a year for Taranaki, Te Puna Umanga general manager destination Brylee Flutey said.

“We want to ensure our tourism, retail and hospitality businesses benefit, the community is involved, and we bring the public along with us so that the cruise industry is regarded as beneficial to our region.”

Ngāti Te Whiti hapū has been involved in the development of the strategy and was a member of the steering committee.

Chairperson Julie Healey said the hapū was supportive of the sustainable growth of the cruise industry in Taranaki.

“We tautoko what Port Taranaki and Venture Taranaki are doing to bring cruise vessels to the region. It gives opportunities for Ngāti Te Whiti and tangata whenua to showcase our rohe, Ngāmotu, and history to the world, and to share our stories with visitors.”

Taranaki’s cruise “season” is scheduled to start on December 17 when the 285m vessel Nordam arrives with more than 1900 passengers.

Eleven days after Nordam docks, the Queen Elizabeth and her 2500 passengers, will berth.

“We’ve been looking forward to Queen Elizabeth visiting for the past few years,” Dingle said in July.

“She had been booked in for the 2020-21 season, but Covid forced the cancellation of that visit, so it will be fantastic to have her in port.”