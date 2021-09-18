The gardener, the storyteller, and the tale of Waitara's Winlea Acre

Ann and Maurice Crackett say they open Winlea Acre for the Taranaki Garden Festival to make people happy.

There’s a lot of laughter among the leaves at Winlea Acre as Anne and Maurice Crackett recall some of the colourful visitors to their Waitara garden.

Let’s be clear from the outset – Ann is the garden expert and Maurice is the storyteller, a spinner of yarns. But Ann can also tell a tale or two, and Maurice loves grooming grass.

Together, they have transformed their one-acre property on Joll St into a pristine garden with luxuriant lawns, softly curved paths and bold borders, with strange specimens dotted among the more common-or-garden varieties.

“The week we shifted in here, they took out the cattle,” says Ann, who says the property was once a plant nursery.

READ MORE:

* Lockdown a 'gift' for the green-fingered involved in upcoming Taranaki Garden Festival

* Untangling in New Plymouth's exotic tropical 'island'

* Bittersweet festival debut for South Taranaki gardener



Last year, they welcomed 1880 people to Winlea Acre during the TAFT-run Taranaki Garden Festival and are looking forward to opening for the sixth time from October 29 to November 7.

Running alongside the spring celebration are the Taranaki Arts Trail, on both weekends of the garden festival, and the Taranaki Sustainable Backyards Trail, open on the dates noted in the three-section programme.

One of Maurice’s favourite stories is the day he shared some advice on high, without knowing it.

During last year’s festival, he was chatting with three people about signing the visitors’ book and entering a competition.

Jokingly, he said that the prize wouldn’t be an ocean cruise and then, as four other visitors passed by, he voiced an idea: “Why doesn’t Jacinda Ardern buy four cruise liners and put them in Lyttelton, Dunedin, Wellington and Auckland for the homeless.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Looking over a ‘river’ of grass, hills of pink camellias form a background for Diana, the water carrier.

Half an hour later a woman came around the corner and spoke to him: “I overheard what you said to those people… I’m Jacinda Ardern’s mother and I’ve already phone her with your wonderful suggestion.”

He was stunned. “Ann thought I was telling porkies until she saw the visitors’ book.”

The boat idea didn’t float.

Out in the flat garden, ideal for people in wheelchairs, it’s Ann’s time for a tale.

During the 10-day festival she noticed two young women in fits of giggles. When they got to Ann, she asked if they’d ever seen Citron “Buddha’s Hand”. “All they could do was laugh, and one said: ‘we thought you had blown up a yellow glove and tied it to the tree’.”

It’s an apt description of the fascinating fruit, best used for the zest.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Ann and Maurice have planted the borders with Echeveria elegans (pictured) and Sedum ‘Gold Mound’, interspersed with dwarf variegated agapanthus with blue flowers, and matching lobelia.

Another time, a computer businessman from Auckland bought an array of brass ornaments off Maurice – and even more from inside the house, much to Ann’s surprise.

Outside, the same man walked barefoot on Maurice’s lawn, telling others: “Take your shoes off and walk on the grass; it’s good for your soul.”

Ann says another visitor saw the lawn as a flowing force. “There was a guy looking at the garden moving his head side to side, then he said: ‘do you know what this reminds me of – it looks like there’s a river coming down through the lawn’.”

It takes Maurice about 40 minutes to trim the lawn using a ride-on mower. As he goes, he creates waves in the grass that complement the undulating paths and garden beds flanking the lawn.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A cheeky ‘parrot’ looks out over the garden.

Maurice laid all the paths, built all the arches and together they have used quarry rocks to give the borders height and prevent the dirt from washing away in the rain.

“We’ve never had a contractor here,” he says.

But they have had visitors from everywhere, including the United States, Germany, Switzerland, New Zealand and Australia.

Almost everyone has given kind feedback about the gardens and landscaping, particularly men who question how the large pergola at the end of the lawn can be held up. “There are stainless steel plates at the back,” Maurice says.

A woman once complained about the fact the garden starred three wedding cake trees planted in a row, saying there should only be one.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Ann and Maurice moved from Auckland to Taranaki after getting married.

Quick off the mark, Maurice replied: “There’s a bride and groom, and usually a vicar, or a priest.”

Another day, not during the festival, they were visited by a family, including an old woman with a walking stick.

“She said, ‘excuse me, do you hold weddings?’ I said, ‘we can do – when would you like to book in?’”

The woman continued the banter: “I haven’t found a fella yet, but I’m going to a function on Wednesday, and I will get back to you.”

With a straight face, Maurice asked whether she would be requiring red, white or bubbly wine.

“Definitely bubbles,” was her reply.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The popular succulent Aeonium schwarzkopf adds drama to the Waitara garden.

Around the fringes of these stories is Ann’s botanical knowledge.

Let’s meet three unusual plants and an early spring star.

The latter is Acer negundo, covered in pink tassels and loved by the bees.

At the start of the garden, near a conservatory filled with orchids and tropical plants, is a mat of large leaves, which look like they have been laid on the ground. This is Haemanthus coccineus, also known as the paintbrush lily, which will produce a flaming orange flower in February/March.

Growing over three garden arches are climbers, including clematis and Petrea volubilis, also called the sandpaper vine for its raspy leaves.

Another much-admired plant is a darwinia, dripping with pink waxy flowers.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Buddha’s Hands: These strange citrus fruits have a wonderful aroma, and zest from the ‘fingers’ is atasty addition for many dishes, especially those using fish.

Ann’s love of gardening has deep roots.

The mother of three children says her first husband, Jim Herbert, used to tease her about author, radio and television personality Eion Scarrow, who hosted Dig This from 1972-1986.

“Come on Ann, your boyfriend’s on the TV,” he would say.

Sadly, Jim, a dairy farmer at Korito, died suddenly in 1986, while mowing the lawns.

She kept herself busy with her involvement in the Women’s Division of Federated Farmers, eventually becoming the provincial president.

Ann also spent time working on her country garden and through that, her TV “boyfriend” became her husband.

Eion, who regularly led garden tours, was bringing a busload of Americans to Taranaki and planned to visit Ann’s garden.

They didn’t make it, so she rang the garden expert to ask what happened and he invited her to be a tour guide the next day.

Next came dinner, and so began a slow-burn romance, leading to a 23-year marriage. The couple lived in Hampton Downs, where Eion died of prostate cancer in 2013.

Meanwhile, Ann was working in a fruit shop at Te Kauwhata, where she met Maurice.

Later, when the shop closed, she went to work at Winlea Heights, Maurice’s 8-acre botanical garden within a 32-acre property at Glen Murray.

After selling the property to a movie star, he moved to north-west Auckland where he had a five-acre garden at Kaukapakapa called Winlea Rise.

After Eion died, Maurice invited Ann up to see his new place.

He stood close to her and, while looking out the window together, he asked: “Do you think you could live here?”

Maurice chuckles at her response. “She coughed and spluttered and said ‘yes’.”

After getting married, they moved from Auckland to Taranaki, to be closer to Ann’s family.

Now they have Winlea Acre, the size of its name. “This is just a pup compared to the others.”

One they’ve tamed with love, labour and laughter.

Local Treasures:

Big Jims Garden Centre and Café is a must for anybody with green fingers. The family-owned business is packed with plants galore, garden ware and gifts. The attached café has freshly made food daily. Big Jims is open seven days, from 8.30am to 5pm at 1217 Devon Rd, near Waitara.

Between the awa and the moana at Waitara, you’ll find The Beach House Café. Order off the menu or choose cabinet food, especially a just-made cream horn. Then stretch your legs on the history-rich Waitara West Walkway beside the Waitara River. The café is open from Wednesday to Sunday, 9.30am to 2.30pm, at West Beach, Waitara.

People come from near and far to visit Bin Inn Taranaki at Waitara. It has a large range of gluten-free, organic, protein, probiotic and vegan products, along with bulk food. Open Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm; Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 4pm, at 61 McLean St, Waitara.

• This story is published as a partnership between the Taranaki Daily News and the arts festival charitable trust TAFT.