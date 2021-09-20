Taranaki Country Lodge: Inside a North Island secret luxury lodge

One of Taranaki's best luxury escapes has kept a low profile, tucked away in rolling farmland with spectacular views of Mt Taranaki.

Brook Sabin discovers the charms of Taranaki Country Lodge.

The place

Brook Sabin/Stuff Taranaki Country Lodge has two rooms.

This bed and breakfast style lodge is just 15 minutes from New Plymouth, although it feels a world away driving up the winding driveway surrounded by lush farmland.

The escape is part of a 65-acre (26.3 hectare) farm, sitting atop a small hill with 360-degree views encompassing Mt Taranaki and the coast.

The lodge is run by Jim and Robyn Hutchinson; it also serves as their home. The couple are some of the friendliest hosts you will meet, and love to talk to guests. Before Covid-19, the property was mainly marketed to overseas tourists, which means it's remained off-radar for many Kiwis.

The space

Brook Sabin/Stuff The rooms are modern and spacious and one is wheelchair friendly.

The lodge has two large rooms, which is a separate wing of Robyn and Jim's house. Unlike other lodges, you are connected to the couple’s house through a passageway, giving it a bed and breakfast feel.

The rooms are spacious and modern, with chocolates waiting for you on arrival. There is a large guest lounge with enormous windows perfectly framing Mt Taranaki. Here you can sit in front the fire and snack on an afternoon cheese platter, while watching the mountain. It’s bliss.

The facilities

Brook Sabin/Stuff The lodge’s guest lounge.

The main focus of this escape is relaxation, which can be done in your bedroom, in the guest lounge or large deck.

Jim and Robyn are happy to sit down for a chat or leave you to it. There is self-service laundry, and one of the rooms is wheelchair friendly, with an accessible bathroom and ramp to enter the lodge.

The food

Brook Sabin/Stuff Breakfast with a view.

An exceptional continental breakfast is included in your stay, which changes depending on what's in season. Ours had four types of muesli, four types of yoghurt, strawberries, peaches, grapes and pineapple alongside toast.

You can upgrade to a cooked farmhouse breakfast for $15 per person, and Robyn can prepare a homemade two or three-course dinner starting from $40 per person. Bring a few snacks for during the day, and you don't need to leave.

Worth stepping out for

Brook Sabin/Stuff The lodge is part of Jim and Robyn Hutchinson’s home.

New Plymouth is a 15-minute drive away, meaning you can easily pop into town to explore.

The TSB Festival of Lights, which runs from December 18, 2021 to January 30, 2022, is one of the region's top attractions, with 17 major light features spread around the central Pukekura Park.

From the lodge you can also explore Mt Taranaki and its many short walks, alongside the free Brooklands Zoo and the scenic 13 kilometre New Plymouth Coastal Walkway.

The verdict

One of Taranaki's best hidden gems.

The highlight

The views: few hotels in the region have direct views of Mt Taranaki. The mountain’s mood continuously changes; one moment it's clear, the next, ominous clouds are swirling. This is the perfect place to watch the drama unfold.

The lowlight

I couldn't find fault. However, just a note, Mt Taranaki isn't always visible from the lodge because of the weather. More reason to book two nights!

Brook Sabin/Stuff Views of Mt Taranaki from the lodge grounds.

Fact file

A night at Taranaki Country Lodge is $250 a night including continental breakfast. See: taranakicountrylodge.co.nz

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To offset your carbon emissions head to airnewzealand.co.nz/sustainability-customer-carbon-offset

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.

The writer was hosted by Venture Taranaki and Taranaki Country Lodge.