Three of Taranaki's best short walks

We take a peek inside the secret Goblin Forest on the slopes of Mt Taranaki, complete with a naturally formed rock slide.

Don’t fancy making the eight to 10-hour hike up the iconic stratovolcano? There are plenty of short and scenic walks you can easily tick off in Taranaki in an afternoon.

Rātapihipihi Scenic Reserve Walk

Sharron Betts The 2km loop is a great option for families.

If it’s subtropical rainforest you want, this 2km loop track will deliver. It takes around 45 minutes to complete the loop – but allow more time for photo stops, especially when you get to the Instagram-worthy waterfall. The track passes through coastal forest and two saw pits, remnants of historical logging operations. There’s also a sheltered picnic area where you can refuel.

Meeting of the Waters Trail

Venture Taranaki There are two short walks in the reserve.

Just off State Highway 3, about 3km south of New Plymouth, there’s a choice of two separate walks – turn left onto the Meeting of the Waters Trail, right and you’ll find yourself on the longer Araheke Bush walk loop. The Meeting of the Waters Trail takes around 20 minutes to complete, whereas you could probably complete the latter in 45 minutes.

Lake Mangamahoe

Venture Taranaki The walking track offers multiple lookout points.

A 10-minute drive from New Plymouth, you’ll find one of the most scenic walks in the region. This 6km loop trail skirts the stunning Lake Mangamahoe, powers up through forest and regenerated native bush and takes you to lookouts with views across the region. If you like birds, you’ll be in bird-spotter heaven. It should take 1.5 hours.