Rainforest treehouses, Victorian lodges and more unique places to stay in Taranaki

Treehouses can cost thousands a night - but this one works out as little as $12.50 per person.

Take a break from the city life, make time to explore the lesser-travelled parts of the expansive Taranaki region. From luxe to off the grid, culturally significant or just a little wacky, this west coast district is home to many notable lodgings for you to rest and recharge.

The Bungalow overlooks the Tasman Sea on the beautiful coastline with views of Taranaki Maunga. The seaside wedding and events space also offers luxury accommodation. This homestead built in the 1920s is situated south of the popular Ōakura village. With room for 11 guests across five double rooms, it’s a great escape for a large group and is not too far from the city centre. If you’re in search of some peace and tranquillity, somewhere to relax with spectacular views, then The Bungalow is for you.

Supplied The Bungalow sits right on the Taranaki coastline.

Rich in local Māori history, Stratford Mountain House is popular with intrepid travellers and interested locals alike. The House is part of the Te Runanga o Ngāti Ruanui Trust, caregivers of Taranaki Maunga. These lodgings are situated on original Ngāti Ruanui rohe (tribal homelands).

The building's modern life began in 1913, when it operated as a telephone office under the name Potaema. Some 75 years and a name change later, Stratford Mountain House began its evolution into a place of hospitality.

LISA BURD/Stuff Stratford Mountain House overlooks Taranaki Maunga.

READ MORE:

* Tairoa Lodge is people and history

* Taranaki Country Lodge: Inside a North Island secret luxury lodge

* Pukeiti Piwakawaka Family Hut, Taranaki: New Zealand's cheapest treehouse for families



Today you can stay in a mountain chalet and enjoy their onsite restaurant. Be happy in the knowledge that funds from the Mountain House go back to local not-for-profit cultural initiatives, protection of native wildlife and more.

River Belle Glamping is located on a secluded working farm on the outskirts of Egmont Village, by the Mangaoraka Stream. The ‘tent’ is a spacey geometric dome with a luxe fit-out. Complete with indoor fire and electric blankets, this is the perfect year-round couples retreat. And just as every good glamping spot requires, there is an outdoor bath. Although, this one may trump the rest. The view from the tub boasts the unbeatable vista of Taranaki Maunga.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Tairoa Lodge is a well known wedding, conference venue in Hāwera.

Weddings, private functions, door to door catering or just a quick holiday, Tairoa Lodge has it all. Located in South Taranaki’s Hāwera, the grand Victorian lodge was established in 1875.

With space aplenty, there are options to stay in The Lodge, The Cottage or The Gatehouse. Stroll through the award-winning gardens or take a dip in the pool. Sumptuous breakfasts and dinners are served in the grand dining room, or grill your own Kiwiana fare using one of their onsite barbecues.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Tairoa Lodge has a 140-year-old villa and church on the property too.

Sleep nestled among the birds in Taranaki’s very own treehouse, the Piwakawaka Family Hut. This minimalist gem has 360-degree views of Pukeiti rainforest and sleeps 12 in open-plan bunk bed style. Don your tramping packs, this quirky accommodation is one hour’s walk into the forest. Piwakawaka Family Hut has solar lighting, a rainwater tank and a log burner, but otherwise is sparsely furnished.

Bring your own food and sleeping gear and live off the grid for the night. If you’re not keen on bunking with snorers, the hut is affordable enough that you don’t need to fill all 12 beds.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Piwakawaka Family Hut sleeps 12.

Essentials:

The Bungalow Main House (5 double bedrooms) starts from $895 per night; Terrace Rooms from $147 per night. See: thebungalow.net.nz/accommodation

Stratford Mountain House starts from $185 per night. See: stratfordmountainhouse.co.nz

River Belle Glamping starts from $260 per night. See: riverbelleglamping.com

Tairoa Lodge starts from $165 per night. See: tairoa-lodge.co.nz

Piwakawaka Family Hut starts from $150 per night. See: trc.govt.nz/gardens/accommodation/piwakawaka-family-hut

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.