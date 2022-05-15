Taranaki's must-visit breweries and taprooms

Urban taprooms in historic buildings, interesting brews from New Zealand's oldest craft brewery, and tasty opportunities to match food and beer all feature in the Taranaki craft beer scene. Visit on July 1 and 2 to experience the Taranaki Beer Festival at New Plymouth's TSB Stadium.

Mike's Brewery & Bistro

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF/Stuff Mike’s Brewery has a taproom on Devon Street.

Recognised as New Zealand's first craft brewery, launching just a few months before Gisborne's Sunshine Brewing, Mike's has been a Taranaki institution since 1989.

Initially based 30km up the coast at Urenui, they're now well-established on New Plymouth's main drag of Devon Street. More than 20 taps pour Mike's own beers and brews from other Kiwi breweries, while regular live gigs make it a hub for the city's music scene. Hearty food includes steaks, burgers and seafood chowder.

Try the interesting Melculambicus, a Belgian-style sour beer infused with local honey. At 9%, it's definitely one to be sipped and savoured.

See: mikesbeer.co.nz

Shining Peak Brewing

Brett Atkinson Shining Peak's brews are inspired by local characters.

After stints as a garage, engineering workshop and used appliances showroom, Shining Peak Brewing took over New Plymouth's 59 Gill St in 2019.

Many of Shining Peak's brews are inspired by local characters, so you'll also be getting a Taranaki history lesson with beers like Fanny Fantham's lager or Dicky Barrett's English bitter.

Shining Peak's recommended beer and food matches include smoked brisket croquettes with the Highwayman American pale ale, and there are also desserts inspired by different beers. Try the Skunk Juice Hazy IPA and lemon ice block with honeycomb.

See: shiningpeakbrewing.com

The Theoretical Brewer

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF/Stuff The Theoretical Brewer has a small brewery in Bell Block.

After launching in 2015, Douglas Eng at The Theoretical Brewer has crafted a big reputation for well-made and balanced beers. Brews including his Mad Hatter hazy pale ale and a coffee porter made with local organic roasters IncaFé are often available at Mike's and The Hour Glass, or direct from Douglas at his taproom just north of the city.

Plans for later in 2022 include teaming beer and low and slow barbecue from The Theoretical Brewer's Bell Block location.

See: thetheoreticalbrewer.co.nz

Three Sisters Brewery

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Three Sisters Brewery won the Champion NZ Micro Brewery at the Brewers Guild Awards.

Adding a funky sheen to the heritage bones of the New Plymouth Savings Bank building, Three Sisters' urban taproom on Devon St is a cool spot to try some of the region's most interesting beers.

Recent brews include Lila, a juniper-infused witbier made with the distillers of Taranaki's Juno Gin, and Soor Plooms, a pastry stout packed with zingy stone fruit. A successful recent crowdfunding campaign is set to double the size of the taproom and brewery, and also boost the expansion of Three Sisters' food menu.

Fourteen beer taps and walls adorned with scores of different beer labels is evidence of the creativity of co-owner and head brewer, Joe Emans.

See: threesistersbrewery.store

Forgotten 43 Brewing

Supplied The Forgotten 43 Brewing team. Linnea and Caleb Robinson and Mike and Anita Selby.

Following a few years brewing in their garages, born-and-bred Taranaki locals Mike Selby and Caleb Robinson graduated to their rustic brewery and taproom on Stratford's Broadway in 2017.

Co-owned by wives Anita Selby and Linnea Robinson, it's a welcoming spot that's quickly become a popular focus for the heartland town.

Beers to try include Lord Nelson pale ale, made with Sauvin hops from the Tasman region, and Krakin, a warming chocolate and chilli stout.

An imminent move is set to relocate the taproom a few doors along Broadway to a larger space on the corner of SH43, the iconic Forgotten World Highway linking Stratford via the self-declared 'Republic of Whangamōmona' to Taumarunui.

See: 43brewing.co.nz

The Hour Glass

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF/Stuff The Hour Glass is located on Liardet Street.

First opened in 2013, The Hour Glass's focus on partnering good beer with tapas has been attracting New Plymouth locals for almost a decade.

The best of New Zealand beers feature on the bar's ever-changing taps, currently including a few seasonal fresh hop beers, and there's also a fridge packed with other surprises.

Ask if any beers from Ōakura-based Coast Brew Co are available. Taranaki's smallest brewery crafts beers named after Taranaki surf breaks including Rocky Rights and Graveyards.

See: facebook.com/TheHourGlass49

Ms White

Brett Atkinson Ms White is found the West End Precinct.

Pizza and beer! What's not to like? Especially when there are more than 40 different brews available.

Operating from the internal courtyard of the refurbished White Hart Hotel in the West End Precinct, Ms White serves up wood-fired goodness with an ever-changing selection of hoppy options.

Try the lamb and herb sausage pizza with rosemary, roast garlic and feta. Other adjacent eating and drinking options include Itch Wine Bar and the Japanese-inspired Snug Lounge.

See: mswhite.co.nz

Liardet Street Projects

Brett Atkinson Rinsed has three rotating taps.

Food truck eats combine with craft beers at New Plymouth's Liardet Street Projects, a cool multi-cuisine courtyard space just off Devon St. Regular food truck attendees include Viet Nom Nom for Vietnamese food and Dosa Express for Indian-style crêpes, while Gamma Ray's combine burgers and grilled sandwiches.

Also check out Rinsed, an onsite bar dispensing local Taranaki brews from three rotating taps and a fridge full of beers from other New Zealand breweries. During the day, Rinsed serves up the essential travellers' combo of macadamia nut cookies and coffee.

See: instagram.com/rinsedcoffeeandcans

