The best times to be in and around Taranaki

It's not often that you'll find the best things do in a region are free - but in Taranaki, nine out of ten of the top-rated tourist attractions don't cost a cent.

For six weeks every summer, New Plymouth flicks the switch on the TSB Festival of Lights, an open-air exhibition featuring stunning light works and a programme of events.

The family-friendly event invites visitors to hop between both static and interactive installations in the sprawling Pukekura Park, from floating origami to ultra-violet spaghetti, glowing hopscotch and playful interactive monkeys.

The dates for the summer edition of the annual light festival are yet to be announced, but there are several more events between the maunga and the coast worth planning your visit around.

Here are some of the highlights, but as ever, dates could change due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

TSB Festival of Lights Winter Pop-Up

BROOK SABIN New Plymouth's Festival of Lights will pop up for four nights in winter.

After the cancellation of the 2021/2022 event, the much-loved light festival will return as a pop-up to coincide with the start of the Māori New Year. Held between June 23-26, the winter edition will feature lights around the Huatoki Plaza through to the Coastal Walkway in central New Plymouth, accompanied by live performances and food.

See: festivaloflights.nz

Taranaki Beer Festival

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The brains behind the Taranaki Beer Festival concept are, from left, Brett Cursons, Emma Puletoho and Kymon Hill.

Bevvies go down even better in the sunniest place in New Zealand. This year's edition of the Taranaki Beer Festival will showcase craft beers, cider and seltzer from over 30 breweries from all around New Zealand. The event will take over TSB Stadium from July 1-2 across several sessions. There will be a food village, mingle areas and entertainment.

See: taranakibeerfestival.co.nz

Speakeasy

Two-day writers and readers festival Speakeasy will shine the spotlight on contemporary New Zealand literature. The festival programme includes talks, interviews, Q&A sessions and book signings with award-winning authors, poets, adventurers and comedians. It runs from July 9-10, 2022.

See: taft.co.nz

Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival

After two Covid-affected seasons, NZIFF will run a shorter, “more focused” festival in 13 towns and cities this July/August. The film festival will open in Auckland on July 28 before heading to New Plymouth’s Event Cinemas and Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre Cinema. Around 50-60 films make up the programme.

See: nziff.co.nz

Taranaki Garden Festival

Stuff Boats on Pukekura Park's main lake.

Celebrate spring by hopping around the garden capital of New Zealand. Over 10 days visitors can experience 40 award-winning gardens, parks, private space in the region. Running from October 28 to November 6, 2022.

See: gardenfestnz.co.nz

Taranaki Arts Trail/Oākura Arts Trail

The Taranaki Arts Trail will enjoy its ninth year of open artist studios from October 28-30, in line with the Taranaki Garden Festival, and then again from November 4-6. Last year's event saw visitors interact and purchase artworks from the 84 artists involved. The Oākura Arts Trail will run the same weekend in October across galleries in the seaside surf village.

See: taranakiartstrail.co.nz; oakuraarts.co.nz

Spiegelfest

The Pacific Crystal Palace returns to the Puke Ariki Landing just in time for the start of summer. The line-up is yet to be announced for Spiegelfest 2022 but you can expect a fortnight of music, theatre, circus and family-friendly performances from some of the best New Zealand artists. Running from November 10-20, 2022.

See: spiegelfest.co.nz

Around The Mountain Relay

Brook Sabin/Stuff Tackle the 150km lap around the maunga.

Assemble a team of 10-18 members to complete the 150km lap around Taranaki Maunga on November 11-12, 2022. There are 21 legs between 5 and 11km to choose from, beginning from New Plymouth’s TSB Stadium. The running event regularly attracts over 2000 participants.

See: eventstaranaki.co.nz

Coastal Five

This endurance race puts a new spin on the classic marathon with the chance to run five different courses over two days. See the best of Taranaki by racing along the Coastal Walkway, Pukekura Park, Pukeiti Gardens and Lake Mangamahoe – run one or tackle them all to complete the full 42.2km marathon distance. From November 19-20, 2022.

See: coastalfive.co.nz

NZ Tattoo & Art Festival

Andy Jackson/Stuff The NZ Tattoo & Art Festival held at the TSB Stadium in New Plymouth.

November 2022 marks the 10th outing of Australasia's biggest tattoo event. The NZ Tattoo & Art Festival heads back to TSB Stadium in New Plymouth on November 26-27, 2022. Ticket holders can get inked at the festival from the line-up of 300 local and international artists. Rock band Head Like A Hole will supply the soundtrack while freestyle motocross riders show off their best tricks.

See: nztattooart.com

Arts in the Park

Hāwera's much-loved Arts in the Park was cancelled for the first time in its 20-year history in 2021. On December 3, 2022 it returns to King Edward Park with more than 90 stallholders and performers.

See: southtaranaki.com

Americarna

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff The Americarna display in New Plymouth CBD.

Classic, vintage, modern, pickups, hot rods – if it is American and has an engine then you'll probably find it at this celebration of car culture. The festival first rumbled its way around New Zealand in 2007 and has since become one of Taranaki's loudest events. See what's under the hood from February 22-25, 2023.

See: americarna.com

Oxfam Trailwalker

This popular but challenging endurance walk invites teams of four to walk 50km (in under 18 hours) or 100km (in under 36 hours), with proceeds going to Oxfam Aotearoa. The 2023 event will take place in Taranaki from March 11-12, 2023.

See: oxfamtrailwalker.org.nz

WOMAD NZ

Stuff WOMAD 2015 at Pukekura Park.

The World of Music, Art and Dance brings together artists from all over the globe to share their unique sounds and sights. After two years of cancellations the event has marked March 17-19, 2023 for its grand return to New Plymouth's Bowl of Brooklands and Brooklands Park, the home of WOMAD NZ since 2003.

See: womad.co.nz

