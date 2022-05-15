The best cafés and restaurants in New Plymouth

This was originally published on Neatplaces.co.nz and has been republished with permission.

For a smaller city, New Plymouth's hospitality scene punches well above its weight. With plenty of good cafés, restaurants and bars to pick from, here's our carefully selected list of just some of the many establishments that aren't to be missed: expect everything from coffee to craft beer, yum cha to wood-fired pizza. It pays to head to New Plymouth hungry.

Ozone Coffee Roasters

SUPPLIED Ozone brews the best coffee in town.

Established in 1998, and now with cafés in Auckland and London, Ozone Coffee Roasters is a New Plymouth success story. Ozone’s HQ on King Street is the best spot in town for coffee. Start your day with an espresso or two from their flagship café and coffee roastery, and take home a bag of their beans as a momento from your trip.

47 King Street, New Plymouth

READ MORE:

* Love quirky art and good old-fashioned craft shops? These South Canterbury towns are for you

* Five sweet treats to try in Invercargill

* Fill your cup with Hamilton's best creative boutiques and galleries



Monica's Eatery

SUPPLIED Monica's is part of Govett-Brewster Art Gallery.

Monica's Eatery is named after the founding benefactor of New Plymouth's Govett-Brewster Art Gallery. Situated at the sunny end of the Gallery, Monica's is a restaurant that is as well-suited to long lunches as it is perching at a communal leaner knocking back an early morning espresso. At breakfast time, the variations on eggs are hard to pass. Come lunch, expect wood-fired flatbreads and plates of pasta, best washed down with a glass of wine or something from the small but 'covers all bases' cocktail list.

42 Queen Street, New Plymouth

Social Kitchen

Social Kitchen/Supplied Social Kitchen offers a meat-heavy menu.

In what was once New Plymouth's Salvation Army Citadel, you'll now find one of the city's hottest restaurants, Social Kitchen. Expect a meat-heavy menu of plates designed to be shared, though there's plenty on offer for non-meat eaters too. The house-made blue cheese gnocchi is a standout. On balmier evenings, there's no better spot to enjoy a jug of sangria and antipasto platter than Social Kitchen's sheltered outdoor courtyard.

40 Powderham Street, New Plymouth

State Pasta

SUPPLIED State Pasta serves some of the best pasta in New Plymouth.

A relatively new kid on the block, State Pasta serves some of the best (you guessed it) pasta in town. Here, the pasta is made fresh daily, and there's an emphasis on letting good quality ingredients sing. There's plenty of antipasto to snack on with an Aperol spritz too, all of which comes served with fresh, homemade focaccia. In keeping with Italian tradition, there's gelato by the scoop (made locally by Left Coast Gelato) and great tiramisu to round out your meal.

162 Devon Street East, New Plymouth

Elixir

Neat Places Elixir opened in 2006.

A local favourite ever since it opened its doors back in 2006, Elixir does good coffee (made using beans from local roastery Ozone Coffee), laidback service, loud music and the kind of Kiwiana kitsch decor you'd expect to find in a rugged Taranaki west coast bach. Don't go past Elixir's chicken and bacon sandwich, which is, as the menu says, "Taranaki famous", or the mince on toast, a dish of truly epic proportions.

117 Devon Street East, New Plymouth

Liardet Street Project

SUPPLIED Liardet Street Project is made up of food trucks.

A collection of food trucks and stalls in a communal courtyard area, Liardet Street Projects has something for everyone. Expect everything from Vietnamese to healthy poke bowls to Spanish cuisine and Malaysian classics. A firm favourite with locals is Gamma Ray's, which some go as far to say serve the best burgers in the galaxy. Their cheeseburger is a knockout. Local coffee roasters Escape keep the punters caffeinated with their spot, Rinsed.

21 Liardet Street, New Plymouth

Tartan Rose

SUPPLIED Leave room for the cake.

One of the best places in town for coffee and cake is Tartan Rose, a small café on the fringes of New Plymouth's CBD. The cakes here are impressive – generously portioned and beautifully presented. Expect flavours that are far from run-of-the-mill, and plenty of options for those who're gluten, dairy or nut free. The coffee here is good – made using Supreme beans – and so too is the menu of sandwiches and salads. Just make sure you leave room for the cake.

326 Devon Street East, New Plymouth

Fork n Knife

Neat Places Fork n Knife is open Wednesday to Saturday nights for dinner.

Down a long corridor, in a space that once was a tattoo parlour, is Fork n Knife, a postage stamp-sized restaurant that punches well above its weight. Open Wednesday – Saturday nights for dinner, Fork n Knife offers some of the best value dining in town, with its ever-changing menu of four courses for $70 a head (you can dine à la carte too). Expect exciting twists on old favourites and lots of local produce. Run by a young local couple, Fork n Knife nails being relaxed and fun; in fact, it almost feels like you're hanging out in the owners' (very delicious) dining room.

91A Devon Street West, New Plymouth

Ms White and Snug Lounge

SUPPLIED Find Ms White and Snug Lounge in the West End Precinct.

The White Hart Hotel was once the headquarters of New Plymouth's motorcycle gang, the Magogs, but now, after being lovingly restored, it's home to some of the best places to eat and drink in the city. Find yourself a spot in the busy, covered courtyard and take your pick from Ms White's lineup of wood-fired pizzas and craft beer or the Snug Lounge's Japanese-inspired tapas and seriously good cocktails. This place is loud and bustling and fun.

47 Queen Street, New Plymouth

The Federal Store

SUPPLIED The Fed is a five-minute drive from New Plymouth's CBD.

About a five-minute drive from New Plymouth's CBD, in the popular suburb of Strandon is The Federal Store (affectionately known by locals as 'The Fed'). Expect hearty breakfasts, a cabinet chock-full of delicious salads and generously portioned home baking, a steady stream of locals popping in for milkshakes after a surf at the nearby East End Beach and really good coffee.

440 Devon Street East, Strandon, New Plymouth

The Laughing Buddha

SUPPLIED Yum cha by day, BYO by night at the Laughing Buddha.

One of New Plymouth's only authentic Chinese restaurants, the Laughing Buddha is a restaurant that encourages sharing, so take a group if you can. Housed in an upstairs space that was once a wine and jazz bar, the Laughing Buddha is a cooked-to-order yum cha restaurant at lunchtime, BYO by night, takeaway and kid-friendly too, so it's little wonder that the place has continued its history of being a bustling local favourite.

38 Currie Street, New Plymouth

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.