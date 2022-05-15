Hideaway Luge Taranaki: We ride NZ's newest thrill

Tucked away in Taranaki is a new adventure the kids will love.

Kiwis love hidden gems, so we're on a mission to find them. Undiscovered Aotearoa is a video-led series by Brook Sabin and Radha Engling to uncover the best bits of New Zealand you never knew about.

It was the moment that terrified my mum. And it's the moment I realised I wanted to be a rally driver.

I was just few years old, sitting at the top of a big hill on my trike. I think every kid has an introduction to gravity, and this was mine.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The luge track is perfect for racing your friends.

I was merrily cycling down the hill, when the incline became too steep for my little feet to keep up. The pedals started spinning like a washing machine as my bike screeched down the hill.

I started crying as I flew off into the distance. My mum ran after me, but she was no match for an out-of-control six-year-old.

READ MORE:

* Surfing safari: Where to catch a wave in Taranaki

* An art and food lover’s guide to Taranaki

* Taranaki's must-visit breweries and taprooms



I had more than a kilometre of windy steep hill to navigate on a narrow footpath. I held my nerve and somehow managed to make it to the bottom. My feet were bleeding, but I was otherwise unharmed.

I decided, from that day on, I was destined to be a rally driver. That dream has so far eluded me.

Instead of terrifying my mum, I wish my childhood had a much simpler (and safer) way of introducing me to racing – like the new ride that recently opened in Taranaki.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The luge course sits on a sloping hill near the museum.

It’s a luge and can be found at the Hillsborough Holden Museum, which is home to the county's largest collection of Holden cars and memorabilia. It's just 15 minutes’ drive from central New Plymouth.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The luge is 240 metres long.

Owners Steve and Joy Fabish spent the past couple of years designing and constructing the luge, which is 240 metres long – so best suited for children as an introduction to the concept.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Riders can get a free train ride back to the top.

You'll start with a safety briefing, and children as young as ten can ride it. Any younger, and it’s at the parent’s discretion – but there is also the option of going tandem with an adult if the kids are too short.

The carts, which are made in New Zealand, are super simple to operate. You just need to pull back the main handlebar, which lifts them off the ground, and you're good to go. There is a brake on your handlebar, just like a bike. Meaning if kids can ride a bike, they should find this a piece of cake.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The luge opened late last year.

The track lasts around a minute, with a few turns – making it perfect for gaining confidence.

The luge carts are then ferried to the top courtesy of a modified ski lift, while you can catch a Thomas the Tank Engine train back to the start – which is another hit for the kids.

The mini-putt course, which sits just behind the luge, is also top-rated and there’s a café to enjoy up the top of the course when your round is complete.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The property is also home to a popular mini golf course.

It's a day out your younger ones will love. And if there's a car enthusiast among the group, make sure to stop by the Holden Museum – petrol heads can get lost in there for hours.

Essentials:

Getting there: New Plymouth is a 4.5-hour drive from Wellington or Auckland. Air New Zealand flies from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch to New Plymouth, with connections across the domestic network. See: airnz.co.nz

Staying there: Waterfront motel rooms at Belt Road Seaside Holiday Park from $189. See: beltroad.co.nz. Hosking House provides an elegant central city bed and breakfast from $220 a night. See: hoskinghouse.com

Brook Sabin/Stuff A sneak peek inside the Holden Museum.

Playing there: Luge rides at Hillsborough Holden Museum start from $12 for adults and $10 for children. See: hillsboroughholdenmuseum.co.nz.

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions. To offset your carbon emissions, head to airnewzealand.co.nz/sustainability-customer-carbon-offset.

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.

The author's trip was supported by Venture Taranaki. See: taranaki.co.nz. This story was produced as a part of an editorial partnership with Tourism New Zealand. Read more about our partnership content here.